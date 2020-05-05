TV Ratings: Remote 'Voice' Slips to Monday Season Lows

The first remotely produced episode of The Voice recorded season-low ratings for the NBC singing competition on Monday. An episode of CBS' drama All Rise produced in a similar manner was also down a little vs. last week but more in line with its season averages.

The Voice drew a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers, both of which are season lows for the Monday edition of the show. The episode, the first of the spring cycle's "live" shows (although performances were pre-recorded), came down from a 1.4 in the 18-49 demo and 9.18 million viewers for its last regular episode two weeks ago. Songland (0.6, 3.84 million) was even with last week.

All Rise's remotely produced episode — with the actors filming in their homes — scored a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 5.06 million viewers, even in adults 18-49 with its last airing but down some in viewers from 5.95 million. For the season, the rookie drama averages 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 5.5 million viewers the night it airs. Two episodes of The Neighborhood averaged 6.62 million viewers and scored 0.9 and 0.8 in adults 18-49. Bull (0.7, 6.84 million) was also steady in the demo but off a bit in viewers.

Fox's 911 led primetime among adults 18-49 with a 1.2, to go with 6.78 million viewers. It was on par with last week. So were ABC's The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart (0.6, 2.8 million) and The Baker and the Beauty (0.5, 2.3 million). Whose Line Is it Anyway (0.2 in the demo) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.1) were also in line with their usual numbers on The CW.

Fox and NBC tied for the lead among adults 18-49 in primetime, each averaging a 0.9 rating. CBS took third at 0.7. ABC and Univision tied at 0.5 and were followed by Telemundo (0.3) and The CW (0.2).

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.