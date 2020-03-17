TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Hits Season Highs, Rolls Over 'American Idol'

CBS comedy 'The Neighborhood' also has its best same-day numbers of the season.

NBC's The Voice won its first head-to-head matchup with ABC's American Idol on Monday, drawing season highs in both adults 18-49 and total viewers in the process. CBS' The Neighborhood also had its best outing of the season, and Fox's 911 picked up about where it left off.

Broadcast ratings were up week to week, as they have been on several recent nights as viewers are largely confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. This time of year, following the switch to Daylight Saving Time, typically sees ratings fall below season averages.

The Voice posted a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.87 million viewers, both of which are same-day season highs for the show. Manifest delivered its best same-day ratings since its season premiere in January, scoring a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo and 4.5 million viewers.

American Idol scored a 1.2 in the demo and 6.29 million viewers for ABC, behind the 1.3 and 7.47 million for Sunday's outing. A 20/20 special on the pandemic drew 6.22 million viewers and a 1.1 in adults 18-49.

The Neighborhood's 1.1 in adults 18-49 and 7.37 million viewers topped previous highs of 1.0 (set Nov. 18) and 6.86 million (Jan. 6). Bob Hearts Abishola (0.9 in 18-49, 6.82 million) and Bull (0.7, 7.11 million) hit season highs in total viewers and tied their best demo ratings, and All Rise (0.7, 5.85 million) matched its demo high and was above average in viewers.

The return of 911 after a three-month hiatus averaged 1.4 in adults 18-49 and 6.79 million viewers, almost identical numbers to its last episode in December (1.4, 6.81 million). Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.4 million) improved slightly on its last episode.

Supernatural returned to The CW with a 0.2 in the 18-49 demo, and Roswell, New Mexico opened its second season with a 0.2.

NBC led primetime in adults 18-49 with a 1.4 rating. ABC finished second at 1.1, edging Fox's 1.0. CBS averaged 0.8, followed by Univision (0.5), Telemundo (0.4) and The CW (0.2).

