TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Thumps Series-Low 'American Idol'

'Idol' hits series lows for either ABC or Fox in its first head-to-head matchup of the season with NBC's singing competition.

Both The Voice and American Idol suffered some ratings declines Monday night. In the two singing competitions' first head-to-head airing of the season, however, NBC came out ahead by a good-sized margin.

The Voice led primetime with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 (down from 2.0 a week ago) and 9.73 million viewers (down from 10.54 million). Both figures, however, handily beat Idol's 1.1 demo rating and 6.05 million viewers; the demo was an all-time series low on either ABC or Fox, and the total-viewer count was the smallest on ABC.

NBC also led the 18-49 rankings at 10 p.m. despite a small downturn for The Enemy Within (0.8). That was good enough to beat the premiere of The Fix on ABC and Bull on CBS, both of which drew 0.7s. (Bull led the hour in viewers with just over 6 million.)

Fox got a boost with the return of 911, the night's top scripted show with a 1.2 in adults 18-49 (which nonetheless ties a season low). The Resident matched the 0.9 for its last episode.

Arrow (0.3) and the season finale of Black Lightning (0.2) were both even with last week. Aside from Bull, the only other CBS original was Man With a Plan, whose 0.9 improved slightly week to week.

NBC led the network race with a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Fox's 1.1 edged ABC's 1.0 for second. CBS posted a 0.8, Telemundo and Univision 0.4 apiece and The CW a 0.3.

