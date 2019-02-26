'The Voice': Blind Auditions Introduce a Trio of Siblings

Season 16 of The Voice continued on NBC with a second night of Blind Auditions overseen by coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and newcomer John Legend.

Dominic Haynes got things started with his performance of “River” by Leon Bridges. He didn’t come to The Voice with very much experience, but he still showcased impressive skills. Levine turned and blocked Legend. Shelton joined at the last minute for a classic Shelton-Levine showdown. Haynes chose Team Adam.

Savannah Brister, another young artist, sang “Don’t You Worry Bout A Thing,” a fun, energetic performance that earned turns from Legend and Clarkson. Levine rallied behind Legend, and Brister indeed chose Team John.

Next up, a trio of siblings called the Bundys auditioned with “Closer to Fine” by the Indigo Girls. It’s the first trio to ever audition for the show, and Shelton, as well as Clarkson, turned for them. The siblings decided to go with Team Kelly.

Klea Olson did not turn any chairs with her performance of “No Roots” by Alice Merton, but it was enough for her to land on The Comeback Stage, the show’s spinoff online series.

Hannah Kay next sang a Loretta Lynn song and admitted to being a fan of Shelton’s, making it pretty clear where she would land. Her old-school country sound indeed earned a turn from Shelton but also from Clarkson, but Team Kelly didn’t have a chance. Kay joined Team Blake.

Closing out the night, Julian King sang “All Time Low” and brought singing experience from church to the table. He had strong entertaining skills, and Legend blocked Levine. The other coaches did not turn, so King landed on Team Adam by default.

The Blind Auditions continue next week on NBC.