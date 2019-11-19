TV Ratings: CBS Comedies Rise, 'The Voice' Leads Monday

CBS comedies The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola hit season highs in total viewers Monday night. NBC topped primetime on the broadcast networks in adults 18-49 thanks to The Voice.

Fox's 911 took the week off, leaving the 8 p.m. hour a little more open than usual. That helped The Neighborhood (6.55 million viewers) and Bob Hearts Abishola (6.09 million) reach their biggest same-day audiences of the season. The Neighborhood also recorded a same-day season high in adults 18-49 with a 1.0 rating, while Bob tied its second best mark of the season at 0.8. Dramas All Rise (5.34 million viewers) and Bull (5.81 million) also improved week to week in total viewers; both held steady in the 18-49 demographic at 0.6.

The Voice's 1.2 in adults 18-49 (even with a week ago) and 7.65 million viewers (up slightly from 7.59 million) were the best marks of the night on the broadcast networks. Bluff City Law followed with a 0.5 in the demo and 3.64 million viewers, in line with its last outing.

ABC's preliminary ratings are likely somewhat inflated thanks to Los Angeles and Kansas City affiliates preempting regular programming for Monday Night Football. Currently Dancing With the Stars and The Good Doctor are both at 0.9 in adults 18-49. The CW's All American and Black Lightning each drew 0.2s in the demo, as they have for the past several weeks. Fox aired reruns of 911 and Prodigal Son.

NBC averaged a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 in primetime. ABC is currently second at 0.9, pending updates. CBS' 0.7 was good for third. Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.5, just ahead of Univision's 0.4. The CW drew a 0.2.

