TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Returns Higher, 'Enemy Within' Premiere Solid

The Voice returned Monday to ratings higher than those of its fall premiere, carrying NBC to a ratings win for the night. The Enemy Within also put up decent numbers for its premiere.

NBC's singing competition delivered a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, 0.1 better than its fall premiere and 0.4 ahead of the fall cycle's Monday average in the demographic. The premiere's 10.75 million viewers were the most for The Voice on any night in 11 months — since March 20, 2018.

Monday's show was a good distance behind the spring 2018 premiere (2.8, 12.31 million), but that had the benefit of heavy promotion during the Winter Olympics.

At 10 p.m., The Enemy Within premiered to a 1.2 in the 18-49 demo and 5.77 million viewers, leading the hour in adults 18-49 and topping the same-day demo rating for the last 10 episodes of Manifest. NBC's gains extended to late night, where The Tonight Show had a five-month high of 2.2 in metered-market households.

ABC and CBS held up fine against The Voice — The Bachelor's 1.8 was off slightly week to week but is currently at a season high in viewers (6.71 million) for ABC. At CBS, The Neighborhood (1.2), Man With a Plan (1.0) and Magnum P.I. (0.9) all ticked up week to week, as did Bull (0.8) at 10 o'clock. ABC's The Good Doctor held at 1.1.

The Passage fell slightly to a season-low 0.8 on Fox without The Resident as its lead-in. A Masked Singer rerun drew a 0.7 at 8 p.m. The CW aired reruns of Arrow and Black Lightning.

NBC's 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 led the night, beating out ABC's 1.6. CBS was third at 0.9, just ahead of Fox's 0.8. The CW managed just a 0.1.