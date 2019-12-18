8:36am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'Voice' Finale Carries NBC to Victory
The finale of The Voice delivered its biggest Tuesday audience since early October and gave NBC a victory among adults 18-49 in primetime.
The singing competition drew averaged 8.64 million viewers — right in the middle of the audiences for fall 2018 (9.89 million) and spring 2019 (7.42 million) finales and the most for a Tuesday edition of the show since Oct. 8. Its 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 was the best of the night and a four-week high.
CBS' NCIS was the most-watched show of the night with 11.04 million viewers, to go along with a 1.0 in adults 18-49. Both figures are in line with the show's last airing two weeks ago (11.06 million, 1.1). NCIS: New Orleans hit season highs of 7.05 million viewers and a 0.9 in adults 18-49, while FBI (8.41 million, 0.8) was off a little vs. its last episode.
The last Empire of 2019 on Fox drew a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 2.57 million viewers, even with its last episode. The Resident was down some in both measures at 0.7 and 3.82 million.
A re-airing of A Charlie Brown Christmas on ABC earned a 1.1 in the demo, beating its first showing on Dec. 5 (1.0). Holiday specials and comedy reruns filled out the rest of the night for the network. The CW got a 0.2 from its special Dogs of the Year.
NBC's 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 topped the night, beating the 0.9 for second-place CBS. ABC's 0.8 edged Fox's 0.7 for third. Univision posted a 0.5, Telemundo a 0.3 and The CW a 0.1.
Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.
Rick PorterRick.Porter@THR.com rickporter