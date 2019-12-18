TV Ratings: 'Voice' Finale Carries NBC to Victory

The singing competition easily tops the spring 2019 closer but falls short of the fall 2018 cycle.

The finale of The Voice delivered its biggest Tuesday audience since early October and gave NBC a victory among adults 18-49 in primetime.

The singing competition drew averaged 8.64 million viewers — right in the middle of the audiences for fall 2018 (9.89 million) and spring 2019 (7.42 million) finales and the most for a Tuesday edition of the show since Oct. 8. Its 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 was the best of the night and a four-week high.

CBS' NCIS was the most-watched show of the night with 11.04 million viewers, to go along with a 1.0 in adults 18-49. Both figures are in line with the show's last airing two weeks ago (11.06 million, 1.1). NCIS: New Orleans hit season highs of 7.05 million viewers and a 0.9 in adults 18-49, while FBI (8.41 million, 0.8) was off a little vs. its last episode.

The last Empire of 2019 on Fox drew a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 2.57 million viewers, even with its last episode. The Resident was down some in both measures at 0.7 and 3.82 million.

A re-airing of A Charlie Brown Christmas on ABC earned a 1.1 in the demo, beating its first showing on Dec. 5 (1.0). Holiday specials and comedy reruns filled out the rest of the night for the network. The CW got a 0.2 from its special Dogs of the Year.

NBC's 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 topped the night, beating the 0.9 for second-place CBS. ABC's 0.8 edged Fox's 0.7 for third. Univision posted a 0.5, Telemundo a 0.3 and The CW a 0.1.

