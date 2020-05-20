TV Ratings: 'Voice' Hits Finale Low in Demo, 'Stargirl' Solid for The CW

ABC's 'The Last Dance' follow-up isn't nearly as big a draw as the ESPN docuseries was.

The season finale of The Voice Tuesday hit a low among adults 18-49 for a season ender, although it's on par with last spring's finale in total viewers. The CW got solid returns from the on-air premiere of Stargirl, while a Last Dance follow-up special on ABC didn't draw nearly as well as the ESPN docuseries.

The Voice's 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 was an all-time finale low for the show; the previous two cycles scored 1.3 and 1.1 in the key ad demographic. Its 7.43 million viewers are currently just above the 7.42 million for the spring 2019 finale, pending adjustments in the final ratings. The fall 2019 cycle closed with 8.66 million viewers for its finale.

The on-air debut of Stargirl — it premiered on streaming service DC Universe on Monday — delivered 1.21 million viewers and a 0.3 in adults 18-49 for The CW, making it the most-watched series debut on the network since Batwoman last fall, and the best summer series premiere since Whose Line Is It Anyway way back in 2013. Its viewer tally was on par with that of recent episodes of The Flash in the same time period. Legends of Tomorrow (803,000 viewers, 0.2 in 18-49) had its largest total audience since its crossover-fueled season premiere.

ABC's After the Dance special averaged 2.63 million viewers and a 0.4 in adults 18-49, less than half the same-day viewers for The Last Dance itself. Documentary special The Story of Soaps followed with 2.03 million viewers and a 0.3 in the demo.

Fox got decent numbers (0.9 in adults 18-49, 4.17 million viewers) from a Masked Singer clip show ahead of Wednesday's finale. CBS aired reruns in primetime.

NBC led the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 0.8, just ahead of Fox's 0.7. Univision finished third at 0.6. CBS averaged 0.5, and ABC, The CW and Telemundo tied at 0.3.

