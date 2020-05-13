TV Ratings: 'Voice' Results Down Slightly, Still Leads Tuesday

The Voice slipped a little bit in Tuesday's ratings, but the NBC show still scored the night's best numbers in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. A Hollywood Game Night special posted its best ratings in more than a year, and ABC got a good-sized audience for its tribute to producer and director Garry Marshall.

The Voice recorded a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.97 million viewers, down a bit from 1.0 and 7.18 million last week. The results show was slightly ahead of the same night last year in total viewers (6.56 million). Ellen's Game of Games (0.8, 4.09 million) was even with last week, and a socially distanced Hollywood Game Night scored a 0.6 in the demo and 2.7 million viewers, its best marks since November 2018 (a span of nine episodes).

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, a two-hour retrospective on the life and career of the Happy Days creator and Pretty Woman director, averaged 5.62 million viewers and a 0.6 in adults 18-49. The season finale of For Life (2.92 million, 0.5) had its second-largest audience of the season and ticked up in the 18-49 demo.

A two-hour 24 Hours to Hell and Back special on Fox earned a 0.6 in the demo and 2.32 million viewers, in line with the show's average this season. The Flash finale (0.4 in adults 18-49) and Legends of Tomorrow (0.2) were steady on The CW. CBS aired a full night of reruns.

NBC's 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 led the primetime standings. There was a four-way tie for second place, as ABC, CBS, Fox and Univision all averaged 0.6. The CW and Telemundo both came in at 0.3.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings more ratings news and numbers.