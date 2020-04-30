'The Voice' Goes Remote — and Live — for Final Rounds

NBC has mapped out how to finish the current season of The Voice with all participants filming remotely during the coronavirus pandemic — including live results shows.

Similar to ABC's American Idol, the final rounds of the NBC singing competition will feature the remaining contestants doing pretaped performances from their homes and judges Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton conferencing in from theirs. Carson Daly will host from The Voice's empty studio, in front of the red swivel chairs, working with a skeleton crew that will abide by social distancing protocols — a relative handful of crewmembers will be spread across two large soundstages.

"Reinventing the live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring The Voice to life in a fresh and intimate way,” said executive producer and showrunner Audrey Morrissey. "It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique Voice experience that will feel both new and familiar."

The final rounds shows kick off Monday, with prerecorded performances from the 17 remaining singers and mentoring sessions with their coaches. The show sent production kits with camera and audio equipment to each artist and provided wardrobe and guidance on choreography and art direction to help enhance performances. "Mega mentor" James Taylor will kick off Monday's show with a performance of his own.

The four coaches will then critique performances in live-to-tape video conferences, with Daly moderating from the stage. Viewers will vote overnight for their favorites from each team.

Results shows will air live starting Tuesday, with the coaches selecting one more person from their team to move on to top nine. The artist with the next-highest number of votes from each team will compete for the "Instant Save," with viewers voting in real time to pick the last member of the final nine.

The Voice joins a number of shows in producing episodes remotely during shelter-at-home mandates. Most late night and daytime talk shows have adapted to the new method. Primetime shows producing remotely include American Idol; last week's NFL Draft on ESPN and ABC; Fox's The Masked Singer aftershow, After the Mask; and specials like the multi-network One World: Together at Home, CBS' ACM Presents: Our Country and ABC's The Disney Family Singalong.