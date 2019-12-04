TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Goes Low as NBC Tops Quiet Night

The network's showing of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' tops the night in adults 18-49, and Fox's 'The Resident' hits a season high in viewers.

Airing an hour later than usual, The Voice posted season-low ratings for NBC Tuesday night. On a relatively soft evening for the other networks, however, it was enough to push NBC to the top of the adults 18-49 rankings.

The Voice's 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.39 million viewers were both same-day lows for the show. The top performer in adults 18-49 on the broadcast networks was the 53-year-old How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which drew a 1.1 along with 5.3 million viewers. Animated special How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming scored a 0.9 and 3.88 million viewers, and night two of Making It (0.5, 2.66 million) was on par with Monday's premiere.

The Resident pulled in its biggest same-day audience of the season (4.24 million) for Fox and tied its season high in adults 18-49 with a 0.8 rating. Empire (2.55 million viewers, 0.7 in the demo) also improved week to week with its fall finale.

ABC got decent numbers from a pair of specials: At 8 p.m., Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special scored a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo and 6.29 million viewers, while CMA Country Christmas came in at 0.7 and 5.08 million from 9-11 p.m.

The Flash (0.5 in 18-49) ticked up week to week on The CW, and Arrow held steady at 0.3. CBS aired a full night of reruns, but an NCIS repeat still claimed the most viewers in primetime with 7.1 million.

NBC's 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 for the night narrowly beat 0.7s for ABC and Fox. CBS averaged a 0.6. The CW and Univision tied at 0.4, and Telemundo trailed with a 0.3.

