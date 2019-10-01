'The Voice': Gwen Stefani's Winning Form Continues in Blind Auditions

Although she did lose in one head-to-head with husband Blake Shelton on Night Four.

Night four of The Voice’s season 17 Blind Auditions picked up where night three left off — with the cliffhanger of Cali Wilson’s decision. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend were all on the table, with Kelly Clarkson being the only coach to not turn for the young singer. She decided to join Team Blake.

The most impressive artists of the night were twins Dane and Stephanie, who auditioned as a duo with “Angela” by The Lumineers. Their tight harmonies and range got turns from Shelton and Legend, who has never previously had a duo on his team. They ended up going with Team John.

Preston C. Howell also took the spotlight in this episode by getting a four-chair turn with his performance of "Dream a Little Dream of Me." His classic voice made him an ideal candidate for Team John, which is where he landed. Stefani might have the most artists so far, but Legend's team is shaping up to be a strong force, especially on the technical front.

Another standout performance came from James Violet, who sang “Sweet Creature” by Harry Styles. He got a three-chair turn from everyone except Legend. Ultimately, Violet went with Stefani, who has been the most successful coach at pitching herself this season, often besting the other coaches.

Professional stage performer Injoy Fountain got turns from Clarkson and Stefani for her performance of “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande. She joined Team Kelly, explaining that she was a fan. One artist named Jordan McCullough did not turn any chairs.

Married couple Stefani and Shelton have been going head-to-head all season despite having very different styles as coaches, and they did it once again for Jordan Chase, who sang “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” by Drake White. Shelton won this round, and Chase chose Team Blake.

The Blind Auditions continue on NBC next week.