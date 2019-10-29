'The Voice': Knockouts Continue With Taylor Swift Advising Season 17 Artists

The Knockouts continued Tuesday night on NBC's The Voice season 17 with Taylor Swift offering guidance to the remaining artists. Coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani also helped prepare their artists for their solo performances. They had one steal each for this round.

Team John’s James Violet and Khalea Lynee were up first. Lynee sang "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion, and she showcased impressive range and a strong lyric interpretation. Violet sang "Stay" by Post Malone and did a few more interesting things with the arrangement. Shelton gave the edge to Lynee, and that’s who Legend ultimately went with. Violet went home, and it was a bit surprising that no one tried to steal him.

Team Gwen followed with a Knockout from Jessie Lawrence and Kyndal Inskeep. Going first, Inskeep sang "Elastic Heart" by Sia. It was an ambitious song choice that requires vast range and power. Swift worked with Inskeep in rehearsal, aiding in her final performance being very tight and ultimately showcasing some of the best singing of the evening. Lawrence sang "Dancing With a Stranger," delivering a solid performance, but it was a pretty clear decision here. Stefani went with Inskeep, and Lawrence went home.

Team Blake delivered the last Knockouts of the night. Joana Martinez sang "California Dreamin'," and Swift worked with her on her stage presence. The 15-year-old artist delivered a solid performance. Martinez was up against Ricky Duran, who sang The Black Crowes' "She Talks to Angels," to which he had a personal connection. It came through in his performance as he sang well on a technical and emotional level.

The episode ended on an exciting note, with Shelton choosing Duran as the winner, but Stefani swooped in to steal Martinez, keeping her in the competition.

The Knockouts continue next week on The Voice.