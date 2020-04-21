TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Dominates 'Listen to Your Heart'

ABC's 'Bachelor' offshoot is steady in its second week but falls well short of the veteran NBC competition.

The Voice ruled Monday's ratings, leading primetime by sizable margins in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. It also dominated the second week of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart on ABC, which was about even with its premiere.

The Voice averaged a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 — it was one of only two network shows above a 1.0 in the key ad demographic — and 9.09 million viewers. While down a bit week to week, the show is well ahead of its same-day numbers from a year ago (1.2 in 18-49 and 7.59 million viewers). The Voice's spring cycle, aided in part by the increased overall TV usage during coronavirus quarantines, is running about 18 percent ahead of the fall in the demo and is up almost 15 percent in viewers.

At 10 p.m., Songland (0.8 in adults 18-49, 4.39 million viewers) was on par with its premiere last week.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart held steady in week two on ABC with a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo and 2.88 million viewers. The Baker and the Beauty was likewise even in adults 18-49 and improved slightly in viewers to 2.82 million.

Fox's 911 was the other show to crack the 1.0 mark in adults 18-49, coming in at 1.2, along with 6.63 million viewers. The demo rating is a same-day season low for the series, but it performs well in delayed viewing. Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.44 million) was in line with its season average.

The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway (0.2 in adults 18-49, 1.02 million viewers) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 686,000) both held in the demo and were up a little in viewers. CBS aired a full slate of repeats.

NBC's 1.2 average in adults 18-49 led primetime, beating out the 1.0 for Fox. ABC finished third with a 0.6, just ahead of 0.5s for CBS and Univision. Telemundo drew a 0.3 and The CW a 0.2.

