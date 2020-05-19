TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Hits 4-Week High With Final Performances

'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' also posts viewer gains with its season finale on Monday.

The final performance episode of The Voice's spring cycle drew the NBC show's biggest same-day audience in four weeks. Songland also rose, and ABC's The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart closed out its season with viewer gains as well.

The Voice averaged 7.55 million viewers, its highest mark since April 20, and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 (up from 0.9 last week), leading primetime in both measures. It's down a bit from the comparable episode last year, which drew 7.96 million viewers and a 1.2. Songland is currently at 4 million viewers and a 0.9 in the 18-49 demographic, which would both be four-week highs if they hold in the finals.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart ended its season with a 0.6 in the demo, as it has in each of its six weeks, and 3 million viewers, just ahead of its previous season high of 2.95 million for its premiere. The Baker and the Beauty was even with last week at 0.4 and 2.29 million viewers.

At The CW, Roswell, New Mexico was steady in adults 18-49 with a 0.1, while the special Penn & Teller: Try This at Home came in at 0.2. CBS and Fox aired reruns all night.

NBC led the primetime 18-49 rankings with a 0.9 rating. ABC and Univision tied for second at 0.6, slightly ahead of the 0.5 for CBS. Fox came in fifth place at 0.4, followed by Telemundo, 0.3, and The CW, 0.1.

