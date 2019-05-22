TV Ratings: 'The Voice' and 'NCIS' Reach Finale Lows

NBC's singing competition is down significantly from its last two finales, while 'NCIS' also scores its lowest-rated season ender.

The Voice and NCIS both drew their smallest finale ratings ever as they closed their 16th seasons Tuesday, while CBS' summer series Blood & Treasure got off to a modest start.

The finale of The Voice delivered a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.38 million viewers. Both figures are multi-week highs for the show, but it falls well short of both the fall cycle's finale (1.7 in adults 18-49, 9.89 million viewers) and the final episode of spring 2018 (1.5, 8.77 million).

Preceding The Voice, The Village closed out its season with a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo, even with a week ago.

NCIS, meanwhile, posted a 1.2 in adults 18-49 and 11.94 million viewers for its season 16 finale. That's up slightly compared with last week but comes in as the veteran drama's lowest-rated season finale in adults 18-49. It's on par with the 12.07 million who tuned in for the 2018 closer.

The two-hour premiere of Blood & Treasure followed with a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 5.68 million viewers. The adventure drama lost more than 1.5 million viewers in its second hour.

At ABC, the season finale of American Housewife (0.7) was off slightly week to week, while Black-ish (0.7) ended its season on an up note. The Kids Are Alright (0.6), Bless This Mess (0.6) and ABC News' 1969 (0.4) were all steady.

Fox got a 0.7 (even with last week) from Masterchef Junior and a 0.5 from the finale of Mental Samurai, which ticked up. The 100 scored a 0.2 for The CW.

NBC's 0.9 average among adults 18-49 was good enough to lead primetime over the 0.8 for CBS. ABC and Fox tied for third at 0.6; Univision and Telemundo tied at 0.4; and The CW trailed with a 0.2.

