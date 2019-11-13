TV Ratings: 'The Voice,' 'This Is Us' Carry NBC

The two shows put up steady 18-49 ratings, while 'NCIS' remains No. 1 in total viewers.

The Voice and This Is Us boosted NBC to a ratings win Tuesday, tying for the top spot in primetime among adults 18-49. CBS' NCIS remained No. 1 in total viewers, pulling in its biggest audience since week two of the season.

The Voice and This Is Us each scored a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, matching their initial airings last week. Both were up a little in viewers, with The Voice bringing in 8.45 million and This Is Us 7.04 million. New Amsterdam (0.7 in 18-49, 5.11 million viewers) was also steady in the demo and improved a bit week to week in viewers.

NCIS delivered 11.5 million viewers for CBS, the show's biggest initial tune-in since Oct. 1, while holding steady in adults 18-49 at 1.0. FBI (8.85 million viewers) also grew its audience over last week, though it ticked down to 0.7 in adults 18-49. NCIS: New Orleans' 6.4 million viewers was off a little, but it was even with last week in the demo with a 0.6.

ABC's comedies all came in below their same-day averages: The Conners (1.0 in adults 18-49), Bless This Mess (0.6), Mixed-ish (0.6) and Black-ish (0.5) all lost at least 0.2 versus their last outings. Special Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again drew a 0.6 at 10 p.m.

The Resident and Empire both earned 0.7s for Fox. The CW aired reruns of The Flash and Arrow.

NBC's 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo topped the night. CBS (0.8), Fox (0.7) and ABC (0.6) were tightly bunched. Univision and Telemundo tied at 0.5, and The CW trailed with a 0.2.

