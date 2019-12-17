TV Ratings: 'The Voice,' 'The Neighborhood' Reach Season Highs

The final performance episode of The Voice on Monday night reached a season high in total viewers — maybe. CBS' comedies The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola and drama Bull also drew their biggest audiences of the season.

The Voice averaged at 9.07 million viewers in the fast national ratings, which would be a season high if it holds. That figure will likely come down some in the finals, however, due to a Monday Night Football preemption in New Orleans. (The current season high is 9.03 million on Oct. 1.) The show also scored a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49; both are the best of the night on the broadcast networks and will likely remain that way in the finals. The special Holidays With the Houghs is currently at 4.68 million viewers and a 0.7 in the 18-49 demographic.

The Neighborhood (6.56 million viewers) and Bob Hearts Abishola (6.24 million) both snagged their largest same-day viewer totals of the season for CBS. Bob also ticked up in adults 18-49 to 0.8, while The Neighborhood was steady at 0.9. All Rise (5.57 million viewers, 0.7 in adults 18-49) tied its season high in the demo and was up week to week in viewers. Bull also tied its18-49 season high at 0.7 and gathered 6.49 million viewers.

ABC's numbers may also be inflated thanks to an NFL preemption in Indianapolis. The Great Christmas Light Fight currently sits at 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 3.42 million viewers. A primetime Jimmy Kimmel Live! special with the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker drew a 0.4 and 1.81 million viewers.

Fox's special Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos didn't go viral, scoring a 0.4 in the 18-49 demo and 1.83 million viewers. The CW got a 0.1 from its Greatest Holiday Commercials special.

NBC's 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 (pending updates) led the broadcast networks for the night. CBS finished second at 0.7, beating ABC's 0.6 and Univision's 0.5. Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.3, and The CW scored a 0.2.

