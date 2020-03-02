'The Voice': Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson Duke It Out Over Several Artists

The Voice season 18 continued with the Blind Auditions on Monday night. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas and John Legend continued to form their teams for the season, competing against one another to land the top talent.

One of the best performances of the night came from the very first artist: Allegra Miles, a 16-year-old singer with a musical family. She sang “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon, putting some of her own twists on it and accompanying herself on a keyboard. Clarkson turned first, but she was followed by Jonas. “You sounded so incredible,” Jonas said. Clarkson and Jonas have been lauding manyof the same artists this season; in this instance, Jonas won and landed Miles for Team Nick.

CammWess also impressed with his take on “Earned It” by The Weeknd. At first, only Legend turned for him, but Shelton decided to join at the very last second. Clarkson said she didn’t turn because CammWess’ falsetto reminded her so much of Legend’s, and she didn’t feel like she had a chance to get him on her team over Legend. “I’m willing to fall on my sword for you,” Shelton attempted. But CammWess indeed went with Team Legend.

That move might have inspired Shelton to pull out his block for the next artist he wanted. When Shelton turned for Joei Fulco’s performance of Cher’s “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves,” he also used his only block of the auditions to prevent Jonas from getting her. Fulco admitted to having country-rock aspirations, so it worked out that she landed on Team Blake by default.

Country singer Sara Collins inspired another showdown between Jonas and Clarkson with her performance of “Johnny and June.” Clarkson has been trying to amass female country singers, so it made sense that she turned for her. Without Shelton in the shuffle, she snagged Collins easily for Team Kelly.

Clarkson and Jonas turned together again for Samantha Howell, who sang “Take It On The Run” by REO Speedwagon. Clarkson wanted Howell badly enough that she used her block on Shelton. With that, the blocks were all used up by each coach. It was the right move, as Howell indeed joined Team Kelly. Even though Jonas won out during the first audition of the night, Clarkson went on to best him multiple times.

There was no coach competition for the next artist, Jamal Corrie. Only Shelton turned during his performance of “Be Alright,” so he landed on Team Blake by default.

Clarkson and Jonas were back at it after Samuel Wilco’s performance of “Lately.” Clarkson was impressed by his control, but this time, Jonas won. Wilco, who is retiring from the Army next year and is looking to further his music career, joined Team Nick.

Three artists did not receive turns during the episode, but the night ended with the much-anticipated four-chair turn for Thunderstorm Artis. He sang “Blackbird” and made the song completely his own, showcasing impressive artistry and sense of self for this stage in the competition. He was praised for his control, instrumentals and vocal tone. Artis landed on Team Legend, which was a big win for that team. Legend has been selective with his turns, and it is paying off so far.

The Blind Auditions continue Tuesday night on The Voice.