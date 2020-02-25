TV Ratings: 'The Voice,' 'The Bachelor' Hit Viewer Highs

NBC's talent competition posts its biggest Monday audience of the season and tops its fall average in adults 18-49.

The Bachelor and The Voice topped Monday's ratings, with the latter opening its spring cycle with its biggest Monday audience of the season. The Bachelor also hit a season high in viewers and tied its best adults 18-49 rating.

The Voice's 8.96 million viewers edged the fall debut's 8.93 million for its largest Monday viewership of the season. The show also scored a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, down from a 1.7 for the fall debut but ahead of the fall cycle's same-day average of 1.3. The revamped Little Big Shots, with new host Melissa McCarthy, posted decent numbers for a preview at 10 p.m., leading the hour in adults 18-49 with a 0.9 and averaging 4.9 million viewers.

The Bachelor, meanwhile, also scored a season high in total viewers with 6.79 million on ABC, topping last week's 6.6 million. The show's 1.9 in the 18-49 demo tied a season high. The Good Doctor followed with an uptick in viewers to 5.57 million (from 5.23 million last week) but a small dip in adults 18-49 to 0.9.

Fox's 911: Lone Star also declined a little week to week, drawing a 0.9 in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers (versus 1.0 and 6.04 million). A repeat of Prodigal Son aired at 9 p.m. The CW's All American (0.3) and Black Lightning (0.2) were both even with their last outings. CBS aired a full night of reruns.

ABC led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.5 rating, beating out the 1.3 for NBC. Fox was well back in third place with 0.6. CBS and Univision tied with 0.5. Telemundo averaged 0.4, and The CW came in with 0.2.

