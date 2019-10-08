'The Voice': Which Artist Was Good Enough to Make John Legend Sing?

The "All of Me" singer has been selective this season, but it's paying off.

The Blind Auditions are drawing to a close on season 17 of NBC's The Voice. Tuesday night featured some of the last artists to audition during this round, and next Monday, the Blind Auditions will wrap up and then lead into the Battle Round.

Reigning champion coach John Legend has been very choosy with his turns this season, and one artist on Tuesday actually impressed him to the point of whipping out his own voice as a selling point. Coaches only sing for auditioners on the show when they really want them, and that was the case for Legend when it came to Khalea Lynee. She sang “Best Part,” and she got the only four-chair turn of the night. Lynee shared in her clip package that she stopped prioritizing music after having kids but is ready to pursue her singing career now. She also shared that her favorite singer is Anita Baker, over which coach Gwen Stefani bonded with her. But Legend sang to Lynee, solidifying the deal. She joined Team John, which is shaping up to be the tightest team so far this season.

Coaches Blake Shelton and Stefani have been duking it out all season, and they did once again over Myracle Holloway, who got both coaches to turn their chairs during her performance of “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars. Holloway made more sense for Team Gwen, and that’s indeed where she landed.

Legend was not so lucky when it came to Ricky Braddy, whose performance of “The Story” by Brandi Carlile appealed to Legend, Shelton and Stefani. Braddy joined Team Blake.

Coach Kelly Clarkson landed two artists on her team without having to duke it out with the other coaches. Sixteen-year-old Dami, who sang “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish, and Steve Knill, who sang “Up to the Mountain,” both joined Team Kelly by default.

Legend got another win by persuading Destiny Rayne to join his team over Stefani’s after her performance of “Make You Feel My Love.”

The only artist who didn’t turn any chairs was Jo James, who sang a Lenny Kravitz song. At this point, the coaches’ teams are so full that they’re being even more selective with their turns.

The last of the Blind Auditions will air next week.