'The Voice': Battle Round Concludes With a Big Steal for Team Blake

Heading into the third and final night of Battles, The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas each had one steal to use. Kelly Clarkson had one save to use, and John Legend had already used his steal and save early in the game. Each coach pitted new artists against one another in duets and had to make tough decisions about who to keep and who to send home.

The season’s new coach Jonas was up first with a Battle between Samuel Wilco and Arei Moon. They sang “Missing You” by John Waite, and Jonas — aided by Joe and Kevin Jonas — encouraged them to get vulnerable with it. They delivered a strong performance, but Legend thought Moon stood out, and Jonas followed his lead and kept Moon on his team. Wilco went home.

Team Kelly was up next. Clarkson had Megan Danielle and Samantha Howell sing “Top of the World” by Patty Griffin. Team Kelly’s celebrity advisor Dua Lipa worked with the women to really put power behind their voices as well as connect with the lyrics through their stage presence. Danielle leans country with touches of R&B while Howell has more of a pop-country sound, but they both sounded good on the song and both seemed to embody the kind of young, raw country vibe that Clarkson has been after this season. Clarkson crowned Danielle the winner but opted to use her only save on Howell, so they both remained on her team.

Shelton had Todd Tilghman and Jon Mullins sing “Ghost in This House” for the first Team Blake Battle of the night, and advisor Bebe Rexha worked with the two artists on their storytelling abilities and breath control. Tilghman and Mullins didn’t have much chemistry in rehearsal, but they brought it together for the final performance and both delivered. They managed to impress so much that Shelton kept Tilghman and Jonas stole Mullins, so both of them stayed in the competition.

Legend’s singer-songwriters Zan Fiskum and Brittney Allen sang “Closer to Fine” by Indigo Girls, and it was one of the standout performances of the evening as both artists showed a lot of personality and originality. Ella Mai was impressed with both of them, and Legend showcased his excellent coaching skills, yielding a memorable performance. Legend picked Fiskum as the winner, and Allen went home. If Legend had picked Allen, Shelton would have likely used his remaining steal.

Team Kelly was back up with a Battle between Sara Collins and Mandi Thomas, who sang “My Baby Loves Me” by Martina McBride. It was a straightforward country performance, and both artists benefited greatly from their rehearsal with Clarkson. Thomas was the clear standout though, and she remained on Team Kelly while Collins was eliminated.

In Battles that did not air in full, Clarkson chose Tayler Green over Jules, and Jonas chose Jacob Miller over Kevin Farris.

That left one more Battle, and since Shelton still had his steal to use, the stakes weren’t too high. It was guaranteed that both artists would stay in the competition. The Battle came from Team Legend. Thunderstorm Artis and Cedrice ended up giving the top performance of the night with their duet of “Stay” by Rihanna, so it was fitting that both of them would move forward in the competition. Legend opted to keep Thunderstorm, and Shelton scooped up Cedrice, which was a big win for Team Blake considering Cedrice's immense talent.

The Knockouts begin next week on NBC.