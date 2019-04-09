'The Voice': Battle Round Ends

The Battle Round came to a close on NBC's The Voice on Tuesday night, with coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend making their final choices ahead of the Live Cross Battles, a new round that replaces the Knockouts. Celebrity mentors Charlie Puth, Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini and Khalid continued to help artists out.

First up was Team Adam with a Battle from Andrew Jannakos and Patrick McAloon. They sang "Free Fallin'," and the song choice better suited McAloon, although Jannakos was able to bring some of his country roots to the singing. Puth worked with them on their pitch in rehearsal. In their final performance, their harmonies were solid. Shelton was, naturally, impressed with Jannakos. Levine did end up picking him as the winner, and McAloon was eliminated.

Shelton’s artists Cecily Hennigan and Selkii were up next, singing “Head Above Water,” which Shelton gave to them in order to showcase their vulnerability and range. They did just that in their final performance, delivering powerful vocals and also telling a story with the emotions of the song. Shelton chose Selkii as the winner, and Hennigan was sent home.

In truncated Battles, Team Blake’s Carter Lloyd Horne bested Lili Joy, and Team Kelly’s Karen Galera bested Alena D’Amico.

For the final full Battle of the season, Team Legend’s Kayslin Victoria and Oliv Blu faced off with Khalid’s own “Location.” Khalid encouraged them to bring their own styles and touches to the song instead of just mimicking him. They both performed with confidence and showcased impressive range. It was definitely a toss-up, but Shelton had a steal remaining, guaranteeing that they would both stay in the competition. Legend chose Victoria as the winner, and Shelton swooped in to steal Blu.

The all-new Cross Battles round starts next week, pitting artists from different teams against one another.