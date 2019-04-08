'The Voice': Battles Bring More Steals

The Battle Round continued Monday night on the 16th season of NBC's The Voice. Coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend tapped celebrity advisors Charlie Puth, Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini and Khalid to help prepare their artists for the competition.

The first Battle came from Team Legend. Betsy Ade and Lisa Ramey sang “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile. Legend challenged them to really dig into the rock sides of their voices. Khalid was particularly enthralled with Ramey’s voice, but both artists brought the heat in their performance. They put a lot of power behind their vocals, and Clarkson praised them for the singing and their emotions. Legend said they both deserve to be here, but he chose Ramey as the winner. Clarkson then swooped in to steal Ade for Team Kelly.

Anthony Ortiz and Mari Jones from Team Adam were up next, singing “I Like Me Better” by Lauv. The song's key favored Ortiz, but Jones worked hard in rehearsal. In the final performance, Jones’ voice actually stood out more. Clarkson seemed to favor Jones, and Levine praised their chemistry. He unsurprisingly chose Jones as the winner, and Ortiz went home.

Shelton had his artists Hannah Kay and Andrew Sevener sing more contemporary country to see if they could do it. So he gave them “Tequila” by Dan + Shay. The Battle did not air in full, but Shelton chose Sevener as the winner, and Kay went home.

Another country performance came from Team Kelly. Clarkson paired her country artists Abby Kasch and Jackson Marlow, and she came up with an arrangement that didn’t force them to only sing harmonies since it wasn’t their strength. Their Battle was also truncated, but Kasch won and Marlow was cut.

Team Legend’s Jacob Maxwell and Talon Cardon followed with a performance of The Police's “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic.” Khalid pushed them to overcome their nerves in rehearsals, and Legend worked with them on the harmonies. The rehearsals were rough, but they pulled it together for the final performance. It wasn’t the most exciting song choice, but they put on a good show and appeared more confident. Shelton and Levine gave the edge to Maxwell, and Legend indeed crowned him the winner. Cardon went home.

Team Kelly was back up with a Battle from David Owens and Rebecca Howell. She had them sing LeAnn Rimes’ version of “Unchained Melody.” The song choice played to both of their strengths, and they already sounded strong in rehearsals. In their performance, they were super connected and sang on-point harmonies. It was a standout performance for the evening. “I think that you’re amazing and that you have an incredible tone,” Levine said to Owens. Clarkson ended up going with Howell, saying that Howell had added a couple things that she hadn’t done in rehearsal and that impressed her. Legend was convinced someone was going to steal, but none of the coaches did. However, Owens was then scooped up by Bebe Rexha to compete on “The Comeback Stage.”

The final Battle of the night came from Team Adam. Jimmy Mowery and Kalvin Jarvis sang “U Got It Bad” by Usher. Their harmonies sounded strong right off the bat in rehearsals, and it was poised to be a standout Battle with a likely steal. They handled the complex arrangement well, and they had great chemistry onstage. Levine went with Jarvis as the winner, but Legend stole Mowery.

The Battle Round concludes Tuesday night on The Voice.