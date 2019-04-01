'The Voice': Battles Continue With a Double Steal

The Battle Round continued on NBC's The Voice on Monday night. Coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have tapped celebrity mentors Charlie Puth, Brooks and Dunn, Khalid and Kelsea Ballerini for this round.

The first Battle of the night came from Team Adam. Karly Moreno and Celia Babini went head-to-head, singing “Friends” by Marshmello. Levine and Puth worked with them on blending in rehearsal.

In their performance, the artists harmonized well and both showcased indie singer-songwriter vibes with a lot of style. They worked together well, and it really sounded like a duet, leaving Levine with a tough decision to make. He went with Babini, but Moreno stayed in the competition, stolen at the last second by Shelton and joining Team Blake.

Julian King and Denton Arnell from Team Legend were up next, singing “Grenade” by Bruno Mars. Legend said he considers both artists very versatile, thinking they were up to the challenge of singing this song. Khalid stressed the importance of emotion while performing.

Both artists showcased impressive runs and ad libs in their performance, but Arnell had the more standout vocal performance. Both emoted well and sang with a lot of power. Legend ended up choosing King as the winner, calling his voice exciting. Arnell was eliminated in one of the biggest upsets of the round so far.

Rizzi Myers and Presley Tennant from Team Kelly followed with a Battle duet of Adam Lambert’s “Whataya Want From Me.” Clarkson said she thought their powerful voices could handle the song, but she cautioned them against oversinging.

The young artists delivered an entertaining Battle. Both were able to belt really big notes without upstaging one another. Legend praised Myers’ confidence and Tennant’s high notes. Levine said he would choose Myers as the winner. Clarkson went with Tennant as the winner, and Myers went home.

Team Blake’s Dexter Roberts and Dalton Dover took on “Hurricane” by Luke Combs. Shelton wanted them to sing a modern country song to show that they could be current.

They both accompanied themselves on acoustic guitars for the country performance, and the song choice suited both artists. They delivered very similar performances and had similar vocal strengths, so it was an evenly matched Battle. Clarkson praised Dover’s rasp and thought Roberts had a straightforward, clean country sound. Shelton chose Roberts as the Battle winner, and Dover was eliminated.

LB Crew and Ciera Dumas from Team Adam followed with a Battle of Puth’s own “Done for Me.” In rehearsal, Crew got the chance to showcase some of his artistry by helping with the arrangement.

Crew showed off smooth vocals, while Dumas was able to belt out some powerful notes. They have different singing styles but managed to sound good together, adding texture to the song. Shelton said it was a mistake for Levine to pit them against one another. Levine went with Crew as the winner, leaving Dumas on the chopping block. However, she was selected for BeBe Rexha’s “The Comeback Stage.”

In the final Battle of the night, Team Blake’s rapper Kim Cherry faced Kendra Checketts. They sang “Here” by Alessia Cara, and right off the bat, it was a very different Battle for Team Blake, existing outside of his country wheelhouse.

It was one of the standout performances of the night, both Cherry and Checketts showing off style and versatility. Levine said they were both “superb,” but also noted that Cherry had the more powerful voice. Shelton chose Cherry as the winner, but the night ended on a double steal. Levine and Legend both wanted to steal Checketts. She joined Team Adam.

The Battle Round continues next Monday.