'The Voice' Champion Revealed

Season 16 came to a close after a packed night of performances, including one from BTS.

NBC's The Voice season 16 came to a close on Tuesday night after a night packed with performances. Blake Shelton’s three finalists Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts and Andrew Sevener duked it out against John Legend’s one finalist Maelyn Jarmon. Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine didn’t have shots at winning as coaches, turning up empty-handed ahead of Monday night’s final competitive performances. With the results in, it was time to crown the next Voice champion.

Sevener got things started with a performance of “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” with his personal hero Travis Tritt.

Singing their new song “Cool,” Jonas Brothers then took the stage.

They were followed by Khalid singing “Talk.” Khalid served as one of the celebrity mentors earlier in the season.

Eliminated contestants Mari and Kim Cherry came back to sing “Good as Hell” by Lizzo, which was a great fit for both of them.

Singing “My Prerogative,” other previous contestants Jej Vinson, Shawn Sounds, LB Crew, Kalvin Jarvis and Domenic Haynes came back, too.

OneRepublic also performed their new song “Rescue Me,” and host Carson Daly informed the finalists that they would all be getting new cars in one of the finale’s many product tie-ins.

Hootie & The Blowfish performed “Let Her Cry,” followed by Sarah McLachlan taking the stage with Jarmon to sing a rousing rendition of McLachlan’s hit ballad “Angel.”

The ultra popular K-pop boy band BTS also performed their song “Boy With Luv” to screaming fans, following up on their appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

Roberts took the stage with Toby Keith to sing “That’s Country Bro.”

Halsey followed with a performance of her song “Nightmare.”

Former contestants Celia Babini, Presley Tennant, Betsy Ade and Lisa Ramey came back to sing Stevie Nicks' “Edge of Seventeen.”

Rigdon finally performed, singing “Hold My Hand” with Hootie & The Blowfish.

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie then gave another live television performance of their new single “Me!” The pair first performed the song live on TV when they opened the 2019 Billboard Music Awards back on May 1.

Then it was time for the results. Coming in fourth place was Sevener, while third place went to Roberts. So Legend still had a shot at besting Shelton.

Indeed, despite having three artists in the finale, Shelton came in second place, with Rigdon crowned the runner-up and Legend's Jarmon crowned the champion. Legend won his first season as a coach.