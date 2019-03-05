'The Voice': Fourth Night of Blind Auditions Ends on Another Four-Chair Turn

The Voice returned with a fourth night of Blind Auditions on Tuesday night. Heading into the night, John Legend had seven artists on his team, Blake Shelton had six, and Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine each had five.

Betsy Ade got things started with her performance of “Hunger” by Florence Welch. She had a strong pop-rock sound and brought a lot of emotion to her singing. Legend and Levine both turned for her. Even though she didn’t turn, Clarkson ended up comparing her to Sinead O’Connor. Ade joined Team John.

Dalton Dover next accompanied himself on guitar for his country performance of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley. He impressed Shelton, who was the only coach to turn for him, although the other coaches probably figured Shelton had this one in the bag since Dover showed classic country sensibilities. He joined Team Blake by default.

The next artist, Rebecca Howell, brought more of a pop-country sound to the table, piquing the interest of multiple coaches with her performance of “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” by Reba McEntire. Shelton, Clarkson and Legend all turned for her. After a dramatic cut to commercial, Howell chose Team Kelly.

Singing “Sober” by Demi Lovato, 19-year-old Kendra Checketts put on a dramatic performance with clean vocals. She surprisingly only got one turn from Shelton and landed on Team Blake by default.

J.T. Rodriguez failed to turn any chairs with his performance of “Higher Love,” but Bebe Rexha tapped him to be on the online series The Comeback Stage, where he’ll have a chance to potentially join the mainstage competition down the line.

LB Crew closed out the night with a performance of “Waves” by Mr. Probz, showcasing depth and dimension in his vocal abilities. He secured the only four-chair turn of the night, ending the episode on a high note. It was clear that Crew could sing many genres, so a four-chair turn made sense. Shelton praised his falsetto, and Clarkson praised his tone and range. He ended up choosing Team Adam.

The Blind Auditions continue next week on NBC.