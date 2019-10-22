'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Finally Successfully Uses a Save

With The Voice's Battle Round drawing to a close next week, the pressure was on coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson on Tuesday to play smart. Clarkson started the latest installment without any steals or saves left. Shelton and Legend each had a steal left, and Stefani had her save left. Here’s how the episode shook out for each of them.

Things picked up with Monday night’s cliffhanger: Who would James Violet picked after losing to Kyndal Inskeep? Legend went in for the steal, but his coach Stefani tried to save him. Violet ultimately decided to jump ship and join Team John.

The best Battle of Tuesday night came at the end of the show when Team Gwen’s Rose Short and Jessie Lawrence faced off in a duet of “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd. They both played to their strengths, giving an entertaining performance packed with impressive vocals. Will.i.am helped Lawrence up his stage presence, and it showed. There wasn’t a clear standout, and Stefani ended up choosing Short as the winner.

But then Stefani swooped in to try to save Lawrence, but she wasn’t the only coach after him. In what has become a pattern this season, Shelton and Stefani went head-to-head, but Shelton also admitted that he just wanted to show Lawrence some love since he believes he deserves to stay, conceding that Team Gwen was the right place for him. Lawrence remained with Stefani.

The other Battles were less eventful, including one from Team Blake that featured Cory Jackson and Zach Bridges singing Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” Stefani thought Jackson was the standout, but Legend thought Bridges took it. Shelton went with Bridges, and Jackson went home.

Another Battle featured this season’s duo, Dane and Stepanie, who took on Marybeth Byrd. Legend had them sing “Burning House” by Cam. The harmonies were lovely, but Byrd outperformed the pair and showcased the kind of star power that could take her to the finale. Legend picked her as the winner.

The Battles will wind down next week on NBC, and the Knockouts will begin, featuring this year’s key advisor Taylor Swift.