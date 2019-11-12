'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson Pulls Slightly Ahead in Top 13 Reveal

The Top 13 were announced Tuesday night on NBC's The Voice, following Monday night’s performance-packed episode featuring the Top 20 of season 17. Two artists from each team were voted through by viewers, and then coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson each got to save one of their artists. Four artists then sang for the Top 13 spot. Here’s who made it through.

On Team Blake, viewers voted through Ricky Duran and Kat Hammock. Shelton picked Cali Wilson to also advance. Rose Short and Joana Martinez were voted through for Team Gwen, and Stefani chose Myracle Holloway to join them. For Team Kelly, Jake Hoot and Max Boyle were the audience favorites. Clarkson then saved Shane Q. Team John’s Katie Kadan and Marybeth Byrd joined the others in the Top 13, along with Will Breman, who was Legend’s pick.

Carson Daly announced that Gracee Shriver, Alex Guthrie, Jake HaldenVang and Hello Sunday would sing for the final spot in the Top 13. That meant Ricky Braddy, Kyndal Inskeep, Damali and Khalea Lynee were eliminated.

Shriver got things started with her performance of “Landslide,” delivering another country performance. It was surprising that she didn’t get voted through in the first place, considering she’s the last classic country singer left on Team Blake and his fans tend to skew that way.

Team Gwen’s wild-card singer was HaldenVang, and he sang “Nothing Holding Me Back.” The previous night’s song choice had been a risk, but this was more in his lane. Still, it wasn’t necessarily exciting enough for the high-stakes situation.

The season’s only remaining duo Hello Sunday next sang “All by Myself,” which was a risky song choice here but a smart one, too, showcasing the power of their harmonies, range and versatility.

Guthrie sang “Stay” by Rihanna, and it was another solid song choice. He delivered on the vocal and performance fronts.

However, in the end, it was Hello Sunday who prevailed. The young duo landed the last spot in the Top 13, and the others who sang went home. This gives Clarkson a slight edge in the competition since she has four of the Top 13 slots and the rest of the teams only have three each.

The Voice continues next week.