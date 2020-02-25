'The Voice': Nick Jonas Blocks Kelly Clarkson on Second Night of Blind Auditions

The Blind Auditions continued on season 18 of The Voice Tuesday night. John Legend had already used his block for this round, but Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas all started the night with their blocks still available.

Jonas went ahead and used that block right away when Arei Moon took the stage to perform Clarkson’s own “Miss Independent.” He blocked Clarkson, taking her out of the running. Meanwhile, Shelton and Legend didn’t enter the fray, so Moon landed on Team Nick by default.

The 14-year-old singer Levi Watkins also joined a team by default when Shelton was the only coach to turn around for his solid but unremarkable performance of Train’s “Hey Soul Sister.” It was an easy snag for Team Blake.

Cassidy Lee failed to turn any chairs with her pitchy performance of “Gold Dust Woman.”

Zach Day had better luck with his audition, singing “Weak” and getting turns from Legend and Clarkson. Legend called the performance “mind-blowing” and “other-worldly,” and Day joined Team Legend.

Singer-slash-rock-collector Chelle was up next, singing “idontwannabeyouanymore” by Billie Eilish. Shelton turned immediately, followed eventually by Clarkson and Jonas. It was surprising that it wasn’t a four-chair turn, but Legend sat this one out. Shelton touted his winning record, but Clarkson emerged the champion, and Chelle joined Team Kelly.

The night ended with a four-chair turn for Toneisha Harris’ performance of “I Want To Know What Love Is.” Jonas called her runs perfect and said there wasn’t a single note that was out of tune or pitchy. Clarkson added that she moved them with her singing. Legend said she belongs in the finale. “I don’t even begin to pretend that I can sing like you can sing,” Shelton said. He once again brought up his winning record, and it worked. She joined Team Blake.

The Blind Auditions resume next week on NBC.