'The Voice': Nick Jonas Joins Season 18 Coaches for the Blind Auditions Premiere

The Voice returned to NBC on Monday night for its 18th season. For the first time, Nick Jonas appeared as a coach, and he joined veteran coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. They each get one block during this round.

Things started with a four-chair turn, which went to Todd Tilghman singing Bob Seger's “We’ve Got Tonight.” He had a raspy voice with a lot of control, and the turns came quickly. Jonas actually sang to him a bit, which usually woos artists. But he ended up going with Team Blake. “I love the range,” Shelton had said.

Legend used his block on Jonas for the next artist, Nelson Cade III, who gave a fun and well-rounded folk performance of Stevie Ray Vaughan's “Pride and Joy.” It was a smart move, since Legend and Jonas will likely be going for similar artists this season. Jonas said Cade could win the whole thing, but because of the block, he couldn’t have him on his team. It was another four-chair turn, but Cade went with Legend, so the block paid off.

Tate Brusa sang “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran, accompanying himself on the guitar and rocking an indie singer-songwriter vibe. The coaches took their time, but Shelton and Jonas both ended up turning for him. Brusa became the very first member of Team Nick.

Singing “Issues” by Julia Michaels, Tayler Green had really strong ad libs and runs that caught the ears of Clarkson and Jonas. Clarkson seemed convinced that Green was going to go with Jonas, but she ended up joining Team Kelly.

Ashley Plath failed to turn any chairs with her performance of “Baby It’s You,” which had some pitch issues. Later in the episode, an artist named Chrissy Jolly also failed to turn any chairs. Emily Bass, who did not turn any chairs last season but was encouraged to return, met the same fate again when her performance did not snag the attention of the coaches.

Darious Lyles got turns from Legend and Clarkson for his smooth performance of “How Do You Sleep?” Shelton said he only didn’t hit his button because he thought Lyles belonged with one of the other coaches who did turn. Legend praised his tight runs but admitted he had some pitch problems he could work with him on. Lyles joined Team Legend.

The 17-year-old singer Megan Danielle took on “Remedy” by Adele, and the coaches once again took their time with this one. Jonas seemed to really be debating the decision, but in the end, only Clarkson turned for Danielle. “The tone is incredible,” Clarkson said, noting that she heard some country in there. Danielle was a perfect candidate for Team Kelly, so it was fine that no one else turned, even though it was a little surprising.

Giving a classic-rock performance of Foreigner's “Jukebox Hero,” Todd Michael Hall wowed Shelton and Legend with his throwback sound and belting voice. He joined Team Blake. “You’re the only guy who can be in that lane,” Shelton said of his distinct genre.

Joanna Serenko closed out the first night of auditions with her performance of "All My Loving," on which she put her own spin, showcasing a lot of originality for this stage of the competition. She easily secured a four-chair turn. She would have been a good fit on any of the teams, but she ended up going with Jonas, who won his first four-chair face-off with her.

The Blind Auditions will continue Tuesday night on NBC.