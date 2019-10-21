'The Voice': Night Three of Battles Ends on a Cliffhanger

The Battle Round continued on season 17 of NBC's The Voice on Monday night. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton paired artists from their own teams to sing duets, joined by celebrity mentors Normani, Usher, Will.i.am and Darius Rucker. Heading into the night, Clarkson and Legend had already used their saves, and Stefani had already used her steal.

In one of the more heated Battles of night three, Shelton’s Marina Chello faced off against Ricky Duran in a duet of “Valerie.” They had to rehearse a lot in order to blend better, but they ended up delivering the standout performance of the evening. They worked together well, but also found individual moments to shine, with Duran showcasing impressive performance skills and Chello excelling at her ad libs.

Shelton chose Duran as the winner of the Battle, but he also went in to save Chello from elimination. To make things even more interesting, Clarkson tried to steal her. However, Chello decided to remain on Team Blake. It has been surprising that artists have chosen to stay with the coaches who have chosen other winners in their Battles.

In the second best Battle of the night, Royce Lovett faced off with Kiara Brown on “Turn Your Lights Down Low.” They were different artists, but they each brought strengths to the table and gave an exciting and original performance. The song choice and arrangement were interesting, showcasing Stefani’s abilities as a coach. Stefani chose Lovett as the winner, but Brown wasn’t on the chopping block for long. Both Clarkson and Stefani hit their buttons. Clarkson was really going for a steal on this night. This time, it panned out for her. Brown became the first artist to switch teams rather than opt for the save, and she joined Team Kelly.

Team John’s Jared Herzog and Will Breman sang “Treat You Better” by Shawn Mendes, and Breman showcased a lot more star potential in the performance. They each had impressive vocals, incorporating Legend’s feedback thoughtfully, but Breman came out the clear winner and Herzog was eliminated.

Team Kelly also had a straightforward Battle between Steve Knill and Jake Hoot. Hoot won out after their duet of “Always on My Mind.”

In Battles that did not air in full, Clarkson kept Grace Shriver over Brennan Lassiter, and she chose Damali over Brooke Stephenson.

Team Blake delivered another Battle between Joana Martinez and Matthew McQueen, singing “High Hopes.” They gave a solid but unmemorable performance, with Shelton choosing Martinez as the winner.

In the final Battle of the night, Team Gwen’s Kyndal Inskeep and James Violet sang “I Could Use a Love Song” by Maren Morris. It was another great Battle from Stefani, who has been showing a lot of good qualities as a coach, including choosing songs that suit both artists in a Battle and allow for creativity. Inskeep and Violet made huge strides between rehearsals and their final performance, which was dynamic and fun. Stefani decided that Inskeep was the winner, but Legend tried to use his steal and Stefani tried to use her own save for Violet, whom Stefani told she had always been planning on saving. The episode ended with a cliffhanger, and Violet’s choice will air on Tuesday night’s episode.