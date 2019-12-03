'The Voice': Season 17 Semifinalists Revealed

Two artists were eliminated as the Top 8 took shape.

The semifinalists of season 17 were announced on The Voice on Tuesday night, with two artists from the Top 10 heading home. Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson were on hand to see who would make it into the Top 8.

The first artists voted through to the semifinals were Team John’s Will Breman and Team Gwen’s Rose Short. There were no surprises there.

Legend and Clarkson took the stage to sing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” and then more results were announced. Team Blake’s Ricky Duran made it into the semifinals.

Meghan Trainor and Mike Sabath sang their new song “Wave,” and then Team Kelly’s Jake Hoot and Team John’s Katie Kadan were voted through. Team Kelly’s duo Hello Sunday also made it through along with Team Blake’s Kat Hammock.

Team Kelly’s Shane Q, Team John’s Marybeth Byrd and Team Gwen’s Joana Martinez had to sing for the Instant save. Only one could advance to the semifinals, so the pressure was on.

First up was Shane Q, who sang “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” and the nerves seemed to be getting to him, throwing off some of the pacing of the arrangement. He sang fine, but it wasn’t the big standout moment he needed to pull this save off.

Martinez followed, singing “Somebody That I Used To Know,” and she had some major pitch issues. It was the wrong song choice for her, and she gave a messy performance—likely due to nerves.

Byrd gave the strongest performance, singing “You Are The Reason.” Her singing was raw and powerful, and she hit the notes better than the other artists in this high-stakes position.

After the instant vote, Byrd indeed made it into the semifinals, and the other two went home. Season 17 continues next week on NBC.