'The Voice': Team John Continues to Dominate the Top 13 Performances

The Top 13 artists of The Voice season 17 sang in another evening on live performances Monday on NBC. The singers were tasked with dedicating a song to something or someone important from their lives. Coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson were on hand for reactions, but the voting is now officially in complete control of viewers.

Up first was Joana Martinez from Team Gwen, singing Gloria Estefan's “Get on Your Feet,” which she dedicated to her hometown of Miami. Stefani encouraged Martinez to really play up the performance aspect of the song, and she did just that. Martinez had solid stage presence, and even though it was a much different song choice for her, it showcased her versatility.

Team Blake’s Ricky Duran was up next, singing Ray LaMontagne’s “You Are the Best Thing,” which he dedicated to his girlfriend, who recently had a stroke. The song was definitely in his wheelhouse, and Duran sang it well, but it wasn’t the most memorable performance of the evening. Legend praised him for her naturalness, and Shelton was pleased with the performance.

Singing “Unaware” by Allen Stone, Team Kelly’s Max Boyle dedicated his performance to his niece and nephew. Boyle was a steal from Team John, and he is fitting in nicely on Team Kelly. He turned in a vocally complex performance that highlighted his falsetto, range and musical instincts. Clarkson said Boyle nailed it.

Myracle Holloway of Team Gwen sang Whitney Houston's “I’m Your Baby Tonight” and dedicated it to her late grandma. Stefani encouraged Holloway to stick to the original melody, which she ended up doing. It could have actually used more runs and ad libs to make it more her own, but she sang it beautifully.

Team John’s Will Breman next sang “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz and dedicated it to his mom. He gave a vulnerable and dynamic performance. Breman connected to the emotions of the song and showcased all of his strengths. Legend praised his passion.

Team Blake’s Kat Hammock dedicated her performance of “Danny Boy” to her grandparents. It was a melodic performance, and she had some pitch issues, but the song choice was interesting, and Stefani said she thinks Hammock will get a record deal.

Team John was back up with Katie Kadan singing “I’m Going Down” by Mary J. Blige, which she dedicated to her fellow single girlfriends. Her phrasing was good, and she delivered on the emotional front. It made for one of the most memorable performances of the evening and was definitely Kadan’s personal best.

Cali Wilson of Team Blake followed with a performance of Kacey Musgraves’ “Butterflies,” dedicating it to her girlfriend. Wilson was Shelton’s save last week, and she proved she was worthy of saving with a terrific performance that played to her strengths.

Shane Q from Team Kelly next sang “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts, playing to the country fans of the show. He dedicated the song to his mom, and he connected well with the lyrics. He has been on a steady upward trajectory on the show, and Clarkson has refined his performance skills.

The season’s only duo, Hello Sunday from Team Kelly, sang “Mama Knows Best” by Jessie J and also dedicated it to their parents. The pair had won the instant vote last week, and they showed up with an energetic performance, delivering their gorgeous harmonies and making their coach proud.

Team John’s Marybeth Byrd next sang “Go Rest Ye High on That Mountain,” and she dedicated it to her late grandfather. Her rehearsal and performance were both emotional, but that made for rich vocals and a captivating experience. It was another standout performance of the evening.

Team Kelly’s Jake Hoot sang “Danny’s Song” in a performance dedicated to his daughter. His phrasing was original, and the performance had momentum. It was his personal best performance, and the effects of Clarkson’s coaching were clear.

Rose Short of Team Gwen closed things out with her performance of “I Turn To You,” which was dedicated to Stefani herself. Short made the song her own and sang with a lot of power. It was a strong note on which to end the evening.

Overall, Team John turned in the best performances of the Top 13. Clarkson still had an advantage with one extra slot in the Top 13, thanks to Hello Sunday winning the instant vote last week.

Results from Monday night’s performance will air Tuesday night.