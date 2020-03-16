'The Voice': The Teams Are Full on Final Night of Blind Auditions

The Blind Auditions concluded on The Voice season 18 on Monday night. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas made their final selections, rounding out their teams of 12. The competition was tight, as there were only a few slots left.

Micah Iverson became the first male member of Team Kelly this season with his performance of “All I Want.” Jonas and Shelton also turned, but Clarkson picked him up easily, especially since Iverson noted Clarkson as an influence.

Brittney Allen probably would have turned more chairs with her creative performance of “Dancing On My Own” if she had gone earlier in the round, but since teams were tight, only Legend turned and she defaulted to Team Legend.

Tracey Preston did not turn any chairs, although Clarkson noted she may have had she gone earlier. Tyrone Perkins, a 68-year-old singer and bodybuilder, also did not turn any chairs.

Singing “Wave On Wave,” Cam Spinks seemed like an instant match for Team Blake with his straightforward country performance. Clarkson and Shelton both turned, but Spinks indeed went with Team Blake.

There were several one-chair turns, including Anders Drerup, who did a reggae version of “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” Jonas turned, so he landed on Team Nick by default.

A standout singer of the evening was Mandi Castillo, who got the only four-chair turn of the night with her Spanish-language performance. She cited her influences as Mariah Carey and Sade, and Legend touted the fact that he has worked with them before. Castillo was a big win for Team Legend.

Team Blake was officially full after Shelton was the only coach to turn for Kailey Abel’s performance of “Forever Young.”

Gigi Hess closed things out for Team Kelly with her performance of “Lovesong” by the Cure. No one else turned for her, and she was the final vocalist to join Clarkson’s team of mostly young female singers.

Jonas filled his team next with Kevin Farris, who gave an impressive performance of “Home” by Johnnyswim, rocking a bluegrass sound. Jonas and Legend both turned, but Jonas wanted it badly enough to take the stage with Farris.

As always, the last coach standing took their time making the final pick. In this case, it was Legend, who was waiting for the right artist to round out his team. Allison Grace didn’t do the trick with her performance of “Don’t Know Why.”

But the following artist Cedrice wowed Legend with her performance of “Fever.” Legend took his time turning, and Clarkson was bummed that she could not. But finally, he pressed his button, and Cedrice joined Team Legend. With that, the teams were full.

The Battle Round begins next week, with Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai and the remaining Jonas Brothers joining as team advisors.