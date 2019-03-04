'The Voice': Third Night of Auditions Brings Four-Chair Turns

The Blind Auditions continued for a third night on NBC's The Voice, with coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend continuing to go head-to-head as they fought for fresh artists. Heading into Monday’s auditions, the coaches no longer had any of their blocks left, so everyone was in the game.

Jacob Maxwell was the first artist of the night, singing “Delicate” by Taylor Swift and accompanying himself on the guitar. Legend and Clarkson turned first for his smooth voice. He had a clean tone and a lot of potential. Maxwell ended up choosing Team John.

Next up was Karly Moreno, singing “Starving” by Hailee Steinfeld. She had a very gentle, lovely voice and brings songwriting experience to the table, according to her pre-audition package. Levine turned for her and compared her to Regina Spektor. Moreno joined Team Adam by default.

The next artist, Luna Searles, returned after initially auditioning in the second season. She sang “Nutbush City Limits” this time around and failed to turn any chairs, so it wasn’t quite the comeback she was hoping for.

Carter Lloyd Horne next sang “Drinkin’ Problem” by Midland. It was a pretty straightforward country performance, with Horne accompanying himself on the guitar and donning a cowboy hat. Clarkson and Shelton decided to turn together at the last second. Levine actually rallied behind Shelton, and Horne unsurprisingly chose Team Blake as most country singers on the show do. But Clarkson has won the show for the past two seasons, so landing on Team Kelly has its advantages.

The next artist, Talon Cardon, said his performance was dedicated to his father. He sang “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur and poured a lot of emotion into his singing. He got a very late turn from Legend, so he joined Team John by default.

A father and daughter both auditioned next, but separately rather than as a duo. Patrick McAloon, the father, went first, singing “Runaway Train” by Soul Asylum. He had a soft pop-rock sound, and Shelton and Levine both turned for him. Levine was impressed by his range. McAloon chose Team Adam.

Then McAloon’s teen daughter Ruby auditioned. She sang “Back to You” by Selena Gomez, but she did not get any turns, so her dad will be the only one moving on to the next round of the competition.

Alena D’Amico was up next, singing “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes. She sounded particularly strong on the lower parts, showcasing a rich tone with some grit. Clarkson and Shelton both turned, and she seemed to be a clear fit for Team Kelly. Sure enough, D’Amico went with Clarkson.

The next artist, Kanard Thomas, did not turn any of the coaches’ chairs, but he did land a spot on Bebe Rexha’s The Comeback Stage, the show’s online series.

Dexter Roberts was another artist with a guitar on Monday night, singing “Like a Cowboy” by Randy Houser. He had a standout country sound that ended up earning him the first four-chair turn of the evening. Levine, Clarkson and Legend fought for him, but their efforts were futile. Roberts went with the obvious choice: Team Blake.

Jej Vincent impressively closed the night out with another four-chair turn with his creative rendition of “Passion Fruit” by Drake. He showcased great range and artistic instincts, and all of the coaches wanted him on their team. Vincent went with Clarkson for his coach.

The Blind Auditions continue Tuesday night on The Voice.