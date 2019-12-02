'The Voice': Top 10 Push Themselves During Live Performances

The artists who advance to the Top 8 will compete in the semifinals.

The Top 10 artists of The Voice season 17 performed live on NBC on Monday night. Coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani were on hand for guidance as their artists challenged themselves in these quarterfinal performances.

First up was Team Gwen’s Rose Short, who took a risk by singing her own arrangement of Shelton’s own “God’s Country.” Her creative choices were outstanding, and she brought her own personality and style to the song, getting the episode started on a very strong note. She seems to have a guaranteed spot in the semifinals.

Team John’s Marybeth Byrd sang “Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez, and she really focused on her vocals, delivering a technically tight performance that also had range in terms of emotions. Stefani said it could have been her own song. It was one of her personal best performances, and Legend continues to have the strongest team overall.

Team Blake was up with Kat Hammock, who took on Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One.” It was another great song choice, and even though it wasn’t as standout as the first two of the night, it still showcased her strengths.

Team Kelly’s Shane Q, who narrowly escaped elimination the previous week, returned to the show ready to prove himself. He sang “Caribbean Queen” by Billy Ocean, and it was definitely out of his wheelhouse, but Clarkson worked with him to come up with a slightly more interesting arrangement. Still, it looks like Shane Q could end up on the chopping block again.

Jake Hoot gave a stronger showing for Team Kelly with his rendition of “That Ain’t My Truck” by Rhett Atkins. His performance sounded like it was straight from country radio, which will likely play well with viewers based on how well Shelton’s artists have performed in the past. In fact, Shelton commended Clarkson on her coaching here.

Joana Martinez followed the advice of her coach Stefani to make her performance of “Impossible” by Christina Aguilera dramatic and bold. She delivered the theatrics but also just really solid vocal work with her runs and range. It would be surprising for her to not make it into the Top 8.

Team John’s Katie Kadan sang Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep,” and the bold song choice was perfect for her style. She made it her own without changing too much, and her ad libs stood out. The grit in her voice suited the emotions of the song.

Hello Sunday, Team Kelly’s duo, sang “Sone Cold” by Demi Lovato, and as usual, their harmonies were very tight. Clarkson wanted them to really give an emotional performance, and they did just that. It was one of their most memorable performances together.

Team Blake’s Ricky Duran was up with a performance of “Born Under a Bad Sign.” He delivered a solid blues performance that showcased his musicality as well as his versatility. He also had strong stage presence.

Closing out the night was Team John’s Will Breman, singing “My Body” by Young the Giant. He gave a dynamic and captivating performance that showcased his confidence and style. He is a very natural performer.

Only eight artists will advance to the semifinals, and results will air Tuesday night on NBC.