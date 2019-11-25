'The Voice': Top 11 Perform Songs Chosen by Fans

The Top 11 artists of NBC's The Voice season 17 performed live on Monday night. Coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were on hand for comments, even though they no longer have any control over the competition. Viewers will vote through the Top 10, and fans also had the chance to pick the songs sung by the artists.

Katie Kadan from Team John was up first, and her fans chose the song “Without You” for her. It was a strong choice, and Legend worked with her on getting the performance aspects of her singing up to the same level as the vocals. It made for a powerful performance, one where Kadan connected with the words and also hit some stellar notes. Clarkson said she sang the song the way it’s meant to be sang. Legend continues to be a formidable coach.

Team Blake’s Kat Hammock sang “I’ll Fly Away,” which was a solid choice on the fans’ part once again. She had some pitch issues during the actual performance, but overall, it felt very her and will likely connect with her fans. It might not be enough to keep her in the competition, though. Stefani said she’s an original artist.

Shane Q from Team Kelly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes. His performance skills have improved over the course of the show, and Clarkson has worked hard with him on his stage presence. He gave a confident performance that hit a lot of his strengths, and the coaches thought it was his personal best.

Singing “Dreaming of You” by Selena, Team Gwen’s Joana Martinez tapped back into her power ballad prowess. She sang with emotion and impressive range, and Stefani thought it was a gorgeous performance.

The fans of Team John’s Will Breman had him sing the classic Doors tune “Light My Fire.” It’s a difficult song to do anything super original with, but Breman picked up his guitar and shook up the arrangement a bit, making for an impressive showcase of his artistry and creativity. He is one of the more versatile artists in the competition.

Team Gwen’s Rose Short sang “Maybe I’m Amazed” by Paul McCartney, and it was another solid choice from fans. Short similarly made the song her own and really made it play to her strengths, showing off her range and power. Her ad libs were solid, and she gave the best performance for Team Gwen.

Team Kelly was back up with the season’s young duo Hello Sunday. Their fans had them sing “The Middle,” and it was ripe for their harmonies. The arrangement was interesting, and Clarkson has done an impressive job of coaching them all season. It would be surprising for them to not make it to the Top 10, even though they've been on the chopping block once before. They remain a very original act this season.

Myracle Hollway of Team Gwen sang R.E.M.'s “Everybody Hurts,” and she infused soul and her personality into the soft rock hit. Her performance had dynamics and momentum, and she definitely belongs in the Top 10.

Team John’s Marybeth Byrd sang “Stars” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals — another good fan choice. She didn’t change much of the song, but the understated performance was captivating and her lyrical interpretation made for an emotional performance. Legend thought it was her personal best.

Team Kelly’s Jake Hoot sang “Every Light In the House” by Trace Adkins, which was well within his country wheelhouse. Clarkson is the only coach with a definitively country artist left in the competition, so Hoot could easily scoop up votes from viewers who usually vote Team Blake. He has been consistent in the competition, and this performance was no exception.

Singing last, Team Blake’s Ricky Duran sang the fan-chosen song “Downtown Train” by Tom Waits. It suited his voice, and he delivered a charming and entertaining performance that likely earned him a spot in the Top 10. Legend was impressed by how experienced Duran appears.

The Top 10 will be announced live on Tuesday night.