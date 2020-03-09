'The Voice': The Top Performances of Blind Auditions Night Four

The fourth night of The Voice season 18’s Blind Auditions brought several one-chair turns as well as three standout performances. Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas all vied for new artists, and Clarkson had a particularly standout night.

Standout performances of the night included Anaya Cheyenne, who caused a face-off between Shelton and Clarkson with her powerful performance of “I’ll Never Love Again.” Legend thought she was too shaky for him to turn, but he still praised her runs. Shelton didn’t know who sang the song, though, and that easily gave the edge to Clarkson. Cheyenne landed on Team Kelly.

One of the other standout auditions came from Jacob Miller, who sang “The Times They Are a-Changin” and really made it his own. Shelton, Clarkson and Jonas all turned for him, but Jonas won out after giving a pitch in which he went so far as to say that Miller would sound good on a collaboration with Jonas Brothers.

The best performance of the night came at the very end with Mike Jerel. His cover of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” got an easy four-chair turn. He showcased impressive vocals and emotional depth in the performance and also accompanied himself on the keyboard. Legend won out on this one, and Jerel joined Team Legend.

Zan Fiskum also secured a three-chair turn with her performance of “Light On” by Maggie Rogers. Her indie-pop voice easily won over Jonas, Clarkson and Legend. While Jonas and Clarkson have been having a rivalry this season, it didn’t matter here, because Fiskum joined Team Legend.

Opera singer Mandi Thomas excelled with her performance of “Time to Say Goodbye.” Her sound was very different for the show, but Clarkson decided to take a risk with her. If anyone can shape an opera singer into someone who can succeed commercially, it’s probably her.

Jon Mullins similarly only got one chair to turn with his performance of “Don’t Give Up on Me.” He landed on Team Blake by default. Jacob Daniel Murphy also joined Team Blake by default with his performance of “Until You Come Back to Me.” Historically, one-chair turns sometimes fair well on this show, so anything could still happen with these two.

As for other one-chair turns, Jonas was the only coach to take an interest in Roderick Chambers, who gave a smooth performance of “Back at One.” His runs were impressive, but none of the other coaches took an interest. He’ll be a good fit for Team Nick. Jonas was also the only coach to turn for Michael Williams, who had some pitch problems, but apparently Jonas saw something in him.

The 15-year-old singer Jules caught the attention of Clarkson and Shelton, singing “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked.” She made it her own and showcased range. Jules wasn’t necessarily a country artist, so it made sense that she went with Clarkson, joining Team Kelly.

Artists Chan Fuze, Ari Tibi and Jared Harper failed to turn any chairs.

The Voice continues next week on NBC.