'The Voice': Season 14's Winner Revealed

It's official: Brynn Cartelli has been crowned the winner of The Voice season 14.

On Tuesday night's two-hour, second-part finale, the 14-year-old singer — the youngest ever to win the competition — bested three other contestants in a finale round that saw each perform a solo, a duet with their coach and an original song. Spensha Baker won fourth place, while Kyla Jade won third place and Britton Buchanan won second place. The winner is determined by who receives the most votes from viewers via telephone, the Internet, text and the iTunes store.

Cartelli's win came after top four finalists were announced on Monday night's first part of the season finale. Jade and Baker (Team Blake), Cartelli (Team Kelly) and Buchanan (Team Alicia) made the cut, while coach Adam Levine's contestants were all booted off the show before the final episode.

The second part of the finale kicked off with the final four contestants, along with eliminated contestant Wilkes, singing Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight." The following show was star-packed: After a video tribute to judge Kelly Clarkson, who joined the show this season, Dua Lipa performed "IDGAF," with the the four-letter word signified by the latter letter of the acronym being, typically, cut out of the NBC broadcast.

Next, country singer Kane Brown performed his single "What Ifs" with Baker, and singer-songwriter James Baker performed his song "Us" with judge Alicia Keys, who was both on piano and singing. Season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski returned to The Voice stage, singing her debut single, the rock song "Come This Far."

When host Carson Daly asked her about her forthcoming album, Kohanski said she wanted to make rock relevant to pop culture again. "This is a taste of what you can expect, so I hope you like it," she said of "Come This Far."

Cartelli was then joined by the writer of her original song, which she performed on Monday's first part of the finale, singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, for a compilation performances that included Michaels' "Issues" and "Jump." Jade then performed Seal's "Killer" and The Temptations' "Papa is a Rolling Stone" with former Voice contestants Johnny Bliss, Rayshun LaMarr and Sharane Calister in what host Carson Daly called a "soulful" ensemble. Florence + The Machine were up next, performing new song "Hunger" with lead singer Florence Welch dancing onstage barefoot.

Buchanan paired with Ryan Adams to perform Adams' "To Be Without You," followed by Halsey and Big Sean performing their song "Alone." Next, Jason Aldean performed "Drowns the Whiskey" and Jade joined The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson to belt out "I Know Where I've Been" from the musical Hairspray.

As the winner, Cartelli will receive $100,000 in prize money and a record deal with Universal Music Group.