'The Voice' Season 17 Champion Crowned

The finale featured performances from Dua Lipa, the Black Eyed Peas, Jennifer Hudson and more.

Following a recap of the finalist’s performances, the live finale of The Voice season 17 aired on NBC and featured a star-studded lineup of performances ahead of the crowning of a new champion. Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson each had a finalist in the running.

Former season 17 contestants Alex Guthrie, Will Breman, Max Boyle and Shane Q sang "Gimme Some Lovin."

Meanwhile, Lady Antebellum performed "What If I Never Get Over You," and the Black Eyed Peas sang with J Balvin as the dance group Illuminate performed.

Finalist Katie Kadan sang "Believe" by Cher alongside former American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert.

Team Gwen’s finalist Rose Short sang "In The Midst Of It All" with Yolanda Adams, and former contestants Marybeth Byrd, Kat Hammock, Cali Wilson and Gracee Shriver returned to sing "Neon Moon."

Dua Lipa performed ahead of finalist Ricky Duran’s celebrity duet, which he did with Gary Clark Jr. They sang "Pearl Cadillac."

Former The Voice champion Maelyn Jarmon came back to the show to sing "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." Finalist Jake Hoot joined Little Big Town for a performance of "Over Drinking."

Former The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson performed "Memory" from the upcoming movie Cats. The season’s duo Hello Sunday joined fellow former contestants Myracle Holloway and Joana Martinez to sing "Keep Me Hanging On." Luke Combs next sang his single "Even Though I’m Leaving."

After some more filler, it was finally time for the results. The finalist who came in fourth place was Team Gwen's Rose Short. Coming in third place was Team John's Katie Kadan.

That brought it down to Team Kelly's Jake Hoot and Team Blake's Ricky Duran. In the end, Hoot won it all, and Duran came in second place. Hoot had only been a one-chair turn in the Blind Auditions, and this was Clarkson's third time winning the show.