'The Voice' Season 17 Finalists Revealed

Three artists had to sing for a spot in the final four.

The Voice season 17 finalists were revealed on Tuesday night and four of the eight semifinalists were sent home after a brutal round of cuts heading into next week’s finale.

Coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani nervously awaited viewers’ decisions. The three semifinalists with the most votes advanced automatically, while the two with the least amount were automatically eliminated. The three in the middle had to sing for the final spot in an Instant Save.

Shelton opened the show with a performance of “Hell Right” with Trace Adkins, and then the first results were announced: Team John’s Katie Kadan made it to the finals. There was no surprise there.

Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I performed next. Then Team Kelly’s country singer Jake Hoot made it into the finals.

Former Voice contestant and member of Team Kelly, Kaleb Lee, returned to the show to sing his new single "I Dream in Southern," which he sang with his former coach. Team Blake’s Ricky Duran was the last singer to automatically advance to the finals.

Team John’s Will Breman and Marybeth Byrd were both eliminated, and Byrd was a particular surprise. That left Team Kelly’s Hello Sunday, Team Blake’s Kat Hammock and Team Gwen’s Rose Short to sing for the final spot.

Hello Sunday went first, singing "Chandelier" by Sia. They had a creative take on the song, transforming it by turning it into a duet. They showcased range and strong harmonies, and it was very exemplary of who they are as performers.

Hammock was up next, singing "You’ve Got A Friend" by Carole King. She kept the vocals simple, but it wasn’t the most standout song choice for the high-stakes situation. But she sang well and didn’t have any pitch issues.

Short, Stefani’s only chance at being represented in the finals, was next. She sang Aretha Franklin’s "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," and it reiterated how shocking it was for her to be in the position in the first place. She has consistently been one of the best overall vocalists this season.

Indeed, Short joined the others in the final four, and all coaches will be represented in the finale. The finals air Monday night on NBC.