'The Voice': Second Night of Knockouts Ends With a Save

The Knockouts continued Tuesday night on NBC's The Voice, with current coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys joining forces with past Voice winners Chloe Kohanski, Cassadee Pope, Jordan Smith and Chris Blue, respectively.

Keys already used her one steal for the round, and Levine used his one save for the round. The 24 artists to advance after this round will compete in the Live Playoffs, singing for America’s vote.

The first showdown of the night came from Team Kelly. Soulful, young singer Brynn Cartelli faced off with powerhouse vocalist Jamella. Pope was impressed with both artists in rehearsals, and Clarkson coached Jamella on her breathing. The pair seemed evenly matched heading into their knockout.

Cartelli sang “Here Comes Goodbye” by Rascal Flatts, bringing experience and depth to her singing despite her young age. She delivered an emotional and entertaining performance and showed a lot of improvement.

Jamella sang “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town, and she similarly gave a layered and dynamic performance. Her unique tone sounded great on the song, and she had a lot of confidence. Shelton appreciated Jamella putting her own spin on the song, but Levine said he’d go with Cartelli. Clarkson ultimately chose Brynn, and Jamella was eliminated.

Team Blake followed with a knockout between Pryor Baird and Jaron Strom.

Baird sang “Will It Go Round in Circles” by Billy Preston. It was a solid performance, and he definitely brings something different to Team Blake, but it wasn’t anything too special. His guitar playing did stand out though, and Clarkson and Keys both praised his tone.

Strom followed with a much more contemporary performance of “Grenade” by Bruno Mars. His voice was strong, but he succumbed to nerves, and it affected his ability to really put on a show. Shelton picked Baird as the winner, and Strom went home.

The last knockout of the night came from Team Alicia. Keys matched Christiana Danielle against Terrance Cunningham. Blue worked with both artists in rehearsal to really find their artistry.

Danielle got things started with a bold performance of “Elastic Heart” by Sia, who is always a difficult artist to tackle, but Danielle did it justice, delivering a powerful vocal. Her arrangement slowed things down and made the song a lot more vulnerable, allowing her to really show off her range. Keys is known for helping her artists develop interesting arrangements.

Cunningham followed with his performance of “Tell Me Something Good,” and he was on par with Danielle, making this easily the best knockout of the night. All of the coaches were impressed with both performances, leaving Keys with a difficult decision to make. Danielle wasn’t on the chopping block for long. Keys hit her save button, and Clarkson and Levine both tried to steal. Danielle opted to stay with Keys, so both artists will compete on Team Alicia in the Live Playoffs.

The Knockout Round continues next week on The Voice.