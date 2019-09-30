'The Voice': Night Three of Blind Auditions Delivers Two More Four-Chair Turns

Gwen Stefani leads with the most artists on her team so far.

At the top of night three of the Blind Auditions on NBC's The Voice, Blake Shelton had three artists, Gwen Stefani had five artists, Kelly Clarkson had four artists (there were technically five people on her team, but one was a duo) and John Legend had three artists. That put Stefani in the lead for sheer numbers, but most of the teams looked strong after the first two nights of auditions. Here are the highlights from night three.

Things kicked off with a four-chair turn for Mendeleyev, whose mother recently died. He sang “Girl From the North Country” by Bob Dylan, and Legend said he was a strong storyteller with impressive tone. He joined Team John, which was a good fit.

Another four-chair turn came later in the episode when Marybeth Byrd sang John Prine's “Angel From Montgomery." Things were a bit more interesting this time, as Clarkson used her block on Shelton, taking him out of the running. Byrd landed on Team John, adding some country to his team.

The next performer only got a two-chair turn from Shelton and Stefani, but one of the most original auditions of the season so far came from Kiara Brown. She sang “Free Fallin’” and is one of the rare singer-songwriters to compete on the show, which made her stand out. She joined Team Gwen.

Another impressive artist on the evening, Calvin Lockett, received a three-chair turn for his performance of “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” by The Temptations. Clarkson was the only artist not to turn, and Lockett joined Team Gwen, even though it seemed like Legend might be the right choice for him. Stefani has been giving the hard sell to artists this season.

In less surprising news, a Shelton superfan named Josie Jones joined Team Blake after her performance of “Men and Mascara” by Julie Roberts. Legend also turned, but the 16-year-old was an inevitable Team Blake artist.

Jazz singer Melinda Rodriguez got the attention of Clarkson and Stefani with her unexciting but technically strong performance of “What a Wonderful World." She joined Team Kelly.

Jake Hoot only turned Clarkson’s chair with his performance of “When It Rains It Pours” by Luke Combs. Even though he was a country artist, Shelton didn’t turn. Hoot joined Team Kelly by default.

Artists Johnny Sanchez, Tamika J and Jon Rizzo did not turn any chairs.

The night ended on a strong performance and also a cliffhanger. Cali Wilson turned everyone's chairs except Clarkson with a performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," and her coaching pick won't be announced until the next night of Blind Auditions, although she seems like yet another good fit for Team Gwen.

The Blind Auditions continue Tuesday on NBC.