'The Voice': Top 10 Revealed

From left: Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton of 'The Voice'

The bottom two sang for the instant save.

The top 10 artists were announced on NBC's The Voice on Tuesday night, with the bottom two vote-getters from Monday night's top 11 performances singing for the instant save. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys all headed into the night hoping one of their artists wouldn't be sent home. Janelle Monae also performed her new single "Make Me Feel."

The top 11 took the stage, and the first artist voted through to the top 10 was Team Blake's Pryor Baird. Team Alicia's Britton Buchanan also advanced.

Monae then gave her performance of "Make Me Feel" ahead of a video package where the artists talked about their strengths.

The artists were then brought back to the stage. America voted to save Team Adam's Rayshun LaMarr and Team Kelly's Brynn Cartelli.

Team Adam took the stage to sing "The Scientist" by Coldplay before the next round of results. America voted to save Team Blake's Spensha Baker and Team Adam's Jackie Verna.

Team Alicia gave a performance of "Gimme Shelter" by The Rolling Stones, putting on a show that reinforced them as the strongest overall team.

The next artists voted through to the top 10 were Team Alicia's Jackie Foster, Team Blake's Kyla Jade and Team Kelly's Kaleb Lee.

That left Team Alicia's Christiana Danielle and Team Adam's Sharane Calister to sing for the instant save.

Calister got things started with a gorgeous performance of Beyoncé's "If I Were a Boy." She gave it her all, delivering a strong vocal as well as a compelling emotional performance. Levine praised her big moments.

Danielle followed with an equally layered and mesmerizing performance of Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years," making this a very equally matched showdown. Keys was left with goosebumps.

After the instant votes were tallied, Danielle made it through to the top 10, and Calister went home.

