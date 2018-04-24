'The Voice': Top 11 Revealed

One artist was eliminated on The Voice on Tuesday night. After the top 12 performances on Monday night, viewer votes determined the 10 artists who automatically advanced to next week’s live performances. The bottom two vote-getters had to sing for the instant save, determined on Twitter. Coaches Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson no longer have a say in the results.

The top 12 were brought to the stage, and the first artists voted through by viewers were Team Alicia’s Britton Buchanan, Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli and Team Adam’s Sharane Calister.

Cartelli, D.R. King, Kaleb Lee and their coach Clarkson took the stage to sing “Don’t Take The Money” by Bleachers, blending well together. It was Clarkson’s birthday, so she was feeling festive.

The artists were brought back to the stage again, and the next singers voted through were Team Blake’s Pryor Baird and Team Alicia’s Christiana Danielle.

Levine took the stage with his band Maroon 5, and they sang their new single “Wait” before the next round of results. Viewers voted to save Team Blake’s Spensha Baker and Team Kelly’s Kaleb Lee.

In an NBC tie-in, the cast of Rise performed “Scars To Your Beautiful.” Then Shelton joined his artists Kyla Jade, Baird and Baker in singing “I Thank You.”

The final vote tallies were then announced. Viewers voted through Team Adam’s Jackie Verna, Team Blake’s Kyla Jade and Team Alicia’s Jackie Foster.

That left Team Kelly’s D.R. King and Team Adam’s Rayshun LaMarr to sing for the instant save. King went first, singing “Papa Was A Rolling Stone” by The Temptations. It was a great song choice, showcasing his range and allowing him to show off his style. He has given consistently stand-out performances, so it was surprising to see him singing for the save.

LaMarr followed with an equally stellar performance of “I Can’t Stand The Rain.” He brought a lot of emotion to his singing and commanded the stage. Levine said it would be a crime for him to not make it to the top 11.

After the live votes were tallied, LaMarr indeed made it to next week. He will join the rest of the top 11 in next week’s live show. What did you think of tonight’s results?