'The Voice' Top 11 Revealed

Two artists went home after an eliminations episode of NBC's The Voice season 17 on Tuesday night. After the vote, 10 artists automatically advanced to the Top 11, but three had to sing for the Instant Vote to fill the last slot. Coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani were there to react to the live results.

The first artists voted through were Team John’s Marybeth Byrd, Team Kelly’s duo Hello Sunday and Team Gwen’s Rose Short.

Team Gwen then took the stage to perform “Good as Hell” by Lizzo ahead of the next round of results. Team Blake’s Kat Hammock and Team John’s Katie Kadan sailed through to the Top 11, followed by Team Kelly’s Jake Hoot, Team Gwen’s Myracle Hollway and Team Blake’s Ricky Duran. Hoot was the most streamed artist overnight.

Team Kelly then sang “Linger” by The Cranberries, followed by more results. The last two artists automatically voted into the Top 11 were Team John’s Will Breman and Team Kelly’s Shane Q. That left Team Blake’s Cali Wilson, Team Kelly’s Max Boyle and Team Gwen’s Joana Martinez to sing for the Instant Save that would determine the final spot.

Wilson went first, singing Fleetwood Mac's “The Chain.” She seemed nervous at the start, but she eventually overcame it and delivered a solid performance that showcased her range and style. Shelton said she deserves to stay.

Boyle next sang “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran. It wasn’t pitch-perfect, but he brought a lot of energy to the performance and stayed within his wheelhouse.

Singing “Superwoman” by Alicia Keys, Martinez seemed the least nervous of the three. She delivered at the same level she consistently does, and it made for a powerful performance. Stefani called her "fearless." After the vote, Martinez emerged the winner, and Boyle and Wilson went home.

The Top 11 perform next week on The Voice.