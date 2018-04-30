'The Voice': Top 11 Sing Songs Chosen by Fans

The top 11 artists sang songs chosen by fans on The Voice tonight, with coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson all weighing in on the performances without actually having any power to decide who moves forward and who goes home.

Team Blake's Pryor Baird was up first, singing "Night Moves" by Bob Seger, which he said he has had experience playing. The arrangement was very close to the original, so Baird didn't necessarily show creativity tonight, but he entertained. It just kind of came off like a bar performance. Shelton praised his ability to appear comfortable on stage.

Sharane Calister from Team Adam was up next, singing "Hero" by Mariah Carey. Levine cautioned her against changing the song too much, and she ended up delivering the perfect arrangement, playing with enough to make it her own but also preserving what makes the song so iconic in the first place. She delivered on the vocal and emotional fronts, and Keys said she felt a connection to her.

Team Kelly's country singer Kaleb Lee gave a performance of "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" by Travis Tritt. It looked like nerves may have been getting to him, and his stage presence wasn't that great, but it was a solid song choice for him, and he hit his groove about halfway through. Clarkson said he "nailed it."

Team Alicia's Jackie Foster next sang "Love, Reign O'er Me" by The Who, and the classic rock song was perfectly in her wheelhouse, especially since she did a great modern arrangement that highlighted her strengths and allowed her to hit some wild high notes. She took risks, and they paid off. Her former coach Levine was impressed.

Next up, Team Adam's country artist Jackie Verna sang "Strawberry Wine" by Deana Carter. It was a solid song choice, catering to her tone and range. She showed dynamics, and even Shelton acknowledged that it was a fitting song choice.

Team Blake's Kyla Jade was up next, singing “Sweet, Sweet Baby (Since You’ve Been Gone)” by Aretha Franklin. It was another knockout song choice that catered to the artist's strengths. Jade put a lot of power behind her vocal and once again proved she's a versatile and compelling artist. The other coaches seemed jealous of Shelton for having such a strong contender on his team, and Keys called her phenomenal.

Christiana Danielle from Team Alicia sang Rihanna's "Umbrella," taking it to the next level with her impressive ad libs and artistry. She made it entirely her own, and it worked. Her phrasing was particularly unique, and she built solid momentum. Keys praised her unique voice.

Team Kelly's Brynn Cartelli followed with a performance of "You And I" by Lady Gaga, giving her personal best performance in the competition so far, establishing herself as a confident and layered artist. She made the song her own, and Clarkson said it was captivating.

Rayshun LaMarr from Team Adam was up next, singing "Try A Little Tenderness" by Otis Redding. He put a lot of dynamics in the arrangement, starting with restraint and then letting himself go in the same way that he did for last week's explosive instant-save performance that kept him in the competition. Levine said he's unstoppable.

Team Alicia's Britton Buchanan followed with a performance of "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran. It wasn't the most exciting song choice of the evening, but it still played to his strengths, and he showed a different side of his voice and artistry, turning the song into something new with a delicate and soulful arrangement.

Team Blake's Spensha Baker closed out the night with a performance of "Better Man" by Little Big Town, putting grit and power behind her vocal and delivering a strong lyrical interpretation. She sang with emotion but also had the technical skills to match. Clarkson praised her "big, round" voice.

On Tuesday night, the bottom two vote-getters will have to sing for the instant save. Who do you think it will be?