'The Voice': Top 12 Revealed

The top 12 were officially announced Wednesday night on NBC's The Voice, determined by live voting as well as selections from coaches Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. It has been a wild week on The Voice. By the end of Monday night, Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli, Team Adam’s Sharane Calister, Team Blake’s Kyle Jade and Team Alicia’s Britton Buchanan were all voted through to the top 12. Then 10 artists from Team Blake and Team Alicia sang Tuesday night, and 10 artists from Team Kelly and Team Adam sang Wednesday night. The top vote-getters from each team after those performances were announced at the end and advanced to the top 12. Then to round out the group, the coaches each picked one artist to move forward.

The performances got rolling with Team Kelly’s Kaleb Lee, who gave a growling country-rock performance of “Die a Happy Man,” accompanying himself on the guitar. Clarkson called him the best country singer on the show, which Shelton took some issue with.

Alexa Cappelli sang “Stop and Stare” by OneRepublic, and it was a weak start, but she eventually found her footing. She had strong stage presence, but it seemed like nerves might be affecting her, as she had some breathing control and pitch issues. “You’re so captivating, and you have a really powerful way of bringing people to you,” Clarkson said.

D.R. King was up next, singing “All on My Mind” by Anderson East. It was another smooth, confident performance from King, and he also teased a bit of his falsetto. He has been one of the most consistent artists on Team Kelly. Clarkson praised that he could be both bold and intimate in his singing.

Dylan Hartigan next sang “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. It was soulful and charming, and he showcased an impressive range, ending on a high note. “You are such a talented dude,” Clarkson said, adding that Hartigan shows artistry by taking pop songs and making them his own.

Tish Haynes Keys sang “At Last,” and it was understated and gorgeous, Keys shining in particular in her head voice. Of Clarkson’s artists, she showcased the most impressive technical skills on Wednesday night. But she brought the emotion, too.

Team Adam was up next, with Reid Umstattd getting the second half of the show started with a performance of The Hollies' “Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress).” He showcased chill rock vibes and had great stage presence without overdoing it. “No one’s done that yet,” Levine said of the old-school rock performance.

Jackie Verna sang “Once” by Jackie Verna in a stripped-down and powerful pop-country performance. Levine thinks she’s underrated in the competition. “I think you are one in a billion,” he said.

Drew Cole slowed things way down with his performance of “Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones. It was a raw and vulnerable performance, and Levine said it made him feel nostalgic since he himself did a similar arrangement with Keys.

Singing “Either Way,” Mia Boostroom also kept the slow-tempo trend going. It wasn’t pitch-perfect during the more belting moments, but she sounded strong in her lower register and delivered a strong lyrical interpretation with compelling phrasing. All of the coaches gave her a standing ovation.

Rayshun LaMarr closed things out with an electric performance of “I’m Goin’ Down” by Mary J. Blige that showed off his incredible artistry, stage presence and voice. It was a great way to end the night, with LaMarr giving the best performance of the round.

Then it was time for Carson Daly to announce the results. Team Blake received their verdict first: Viewers voted Pryor Baird through to the top 12, and Shelton picked Spensha Baker to join him. Team Kelly went next: Viewers voted for Lee, and an emotional Clarkson picked King. On Team Alicia, viewers picked Jackie Foster, and Keys sent Christiana Danielle. Team Adam went last, with LaMarr receiving the most votes. Levine then chose Verna as the final member of the top 12.