'The Voice': Top 12 Sing Personal Songs in Live Performances

The top 12 artists of The Voice season 14 sang live for America’s vote on Monday night, and one unlucky artist is set to be cut on Tuesday night after the bottom two sing in an instant save situation. For Monday night’s performances, artists were tasked with singing songs with special meaning to them. Coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys were on hand to guide their artists through this song selection process.

Team Adam’s Rayshun LaMarr went first, singing “When Love Takes Over” by David Guetta and Kelly Rowland. Levine thought the song perfectly encapsulated LaMarr’s love and energy. It wasn’t as seamless as his past performances have been, but it was engaging and dynamic, and LaMarr commanded the stage well. The coaches were satisfied, and Levine praised his ability to ramp up his performances.

He was followed by Team Kelly’s Kaleb Lee, singing “Amazed” by Lonestar and dedicating it to his wife. He gave a solid country performance, once again proving that Shelton wasn’t the only coach who could deliver the country artists. He gave an understated, compelling performance that allowed him to show off his storytelling abilities. Clarkson praised the song choice and his tone.

Team Alicia’s versatile and creative Jackie Foster was up next, singing “Toxic” by Britney Spears. She brought her own rock sound to the song, standing out with her original and ambitious cover. In rehearsal, Keys compared her edgy sound to Pink and Gwen Stefani. It was definitely a standout performance of the evening.

Next, Team Blake’s Spensha Baker sang “Down On My Knees” by Trisha Yearwood. Baker said she has always had a strong emotional connection to country music. This performance solidified her as the strongest country artist this season as she delivered on the emotional and vocal fronts.

Team Alicia’s Christiana Danielle sang A Great Big World’s “Say Something,” which she said helped get her through a past breakup. The song was well suited for her tone and range, and she sounded particularly strong in her lower register. Clarkson compared her to Toni Braxton.

Team Kelly’s D.R. King sang “White Flag” by Dido, and he and Clarkson came up with a brilliant arrangement that made the song something new entirely. He really showcased his artistry. King always finds a way to stand out, and he certainly did that tonight. Shelton praised the layers in his voice, and Clarkson said she wants to hear his record.

Up next, Team Adam’s Sharane Calister sang “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes, telling viewers that the song represents overcoming obstacles to her. Her performance had a lot of momentum, and she gave a strong lyric interpretation. There were some pitch issues, but Keys praised her power.

Pryor Baird from Team Blake followed, singing “Pickin’ Wildflowers” by Keith Anderson. He leaned into the blues side of his voice tonight, accompanying himself on the guitar. His performance had momentum, and he seemed confident throughout, avoiding some of the nerves-induced pitch problems that some of the other artists were suffering from.

Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli sang “Up To The Mountain” by Patty Griffin. Cartelli had been moved by Clarkson’s cover on the song when she was younger. Cartelli brought the right level of emotion and power to her singing. She, too, shined in her lower register. She got a standing ovation from all four coaches.

Levine asked Jackie Verna to sing “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne, pushing her slightly out of her comfort zone. But Verna loved the song when she was younger and identified with its lyrics. She brought some of her country sound to the song, giving one of her personal best performances. Levine praised her growth in competition.

Team Alicia’s Britton Buchanan was up next, singing “Small Town” by John Mellencamp. He commanded the stage and brought a lot of charisma and personality to this singing. All of Team Alicia’s artists delivered the full package tonight. Keys said Buchanan belongs in the competition.

The last artist of the night was Team Blake’s Kyla Jade, singing “One Night Only” from Dreamgirls. It was a fantastic end to the evening, Jade showcasing her huge, powerful voice and making a compelling case for why she should advance in the competition. She ended the night with a killer performance, and all four coaches were blown away by her talent. Shelton said she owned it.